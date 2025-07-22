Turning used cooking oil into diesel blending feedstock remains a challenge

India’s target of ethanol blending with petrol is well on track and might even reach the goal of mixing 20 per cent ethanol with petrol ahead of its cut-off date of 2025-26 supply year, but the road to 5 per cent biodiesel blending with diesel by 2030 is riddled with potholes.

According to an India Ratings (Ind-Ra) report released a few months ago, India's biodiesel blending rate has hit a miniscule 0.60 per cent in FY25, way behind target and deadline, largely on account of limited investments and challenges in the collection of used cooking oil (UCO). It also estimated