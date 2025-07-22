Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 06:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Turning used cooking oil into diesel blending feedstock remains a challenge

India's biodiesel blending rate was at a mere 0.60 per cent in FY25, against a target of 5 per cent by 2030, largely because of limited investments and challenges in collection of used cooking oil

Photo: Bloomberg
The Ind-Ra report noted that while the ministry of petroleum and natural gas reported a 0.5 per cent blending ratio in 2024. | Photo: Bloomberg

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

India’s target of ethanol blending with petrol is well on track and might even reach the goal of mixing 20 per cent ethanol with petrol ahead of its cut-off date of 2025-26 supply year, but the road to 5 per cent biodiesel blending with diesel by 2030 is riddled with potholes.
 
According to an India Ratings (Ind-Ra) report released a few months ago, India's biodiesel blending rate has hit a miniscule 0.60 per cent in FY25, way behind target and deadline, largely on account of limited investments and challenges in the collection of used cooking oil (UCO). It also estimated
Topics : ethanol production cooking oil Biofuel FSSAI renewable energy
