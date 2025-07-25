Friday, July 25, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / India liquor stocks rally on UK trade deal, premium spirits focus

India liquor stocks rally on UK trade deal, premium spirits focus

Shares of India's Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd have surged more than 40 per cent since late April

Alcohol, Alcoholic drinks, booze, spirits, whiskey

Indian alcoholic beverage stocks have outperformed global peers over the past three months. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Diksha Rajput
 
Indian alcoholic beverage stocks have outperformed global peers over the past three months on the back of a newly-signed UK trade deal and a focus on premium spirits.
 
Shares of India’s Tilaknagar Industries Ltd and Allied Blenders & Distillers Ltd have surged more than 40 per cent since late April, beating a Bloomberg index of international rivals. The gains could continue, supported by easing input costs from the trade pact and a shift toward higher-end liquors. 
 
“We expect momentum in the second half to hold,” partly fueled by the UK accord and continued premiumization in the market, said Ajay Thakur, an analyst at Anand Rathi Securities. 
 

Also Read

European Union, EU

Govt opposes EU plan for capital flow checks, cites sovereignty issues

UK INDIA, INDIA UK TRADE, TRADE INDIA UK

India, UK likely to sign free trade agreement next week after review

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Looking to fast-track trade pact review talks with Asean: Piyush Goyal

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

India must protect farmers, digital ecosystem in trade pact with US: GTRI

trade, tariff

'US-UK FTA can serve as launch pad for Indian firms to enter US mkt'premium

 
The UK-India trade deal signed Thursday will halve import tariffs on whisky and gin to 75 per cent before reducing them to 40 per cent in a decade. That’s expected to lower costs and improve margins for distillers in the South Asian nation, which often blend imported Scotch whisky with domestic grain-based spirits.
 
Radico Khaitan Ltd plans to ship in ₹250 crore ($29 million) worth of bulk Scotch in fiscal 2026 and stands to benefit from the accord, ICICI Securities Ltd wrote in a note in June. Its shares have gained 10 per cent in the last three months. 
 
At the same time, the country’s drinkmakers are expanding into premium booze to tap consumers at home and abroad. On Thursday, Tilaknagar said it will enter the Indian whisky market by buying Pernod Ricard SA’s Imperial Blue brand.
 
Still, volatility in input prices may stymie the stocks’ rally, particularly given the inconsistent supply of broken rice, a key material in alcohol production. Rising competition in the premium segment is another concern.
 
Even so, more companies breaking into the luxury liquor market can help increase brand awareness and support overall industry growth, said Thakur.
 
           

More From This Section

National stock exchange, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off lows, down 500pts; SMIDs slip; Bajaj Fin down 5.5%; IEX up 13%

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

These defence stocks cracked up to 28% from recent highs; correction over?premium

HDB

HDB Financial extends fall, down 3%; stock nears IPO price; why the fall?

Phoenix Mills

This real estate stock climbed 6% in weak market; check all details here

Trident Group

Trident up 6% on Q1 results, India-UK FTA; what should investors do?

Topics : Free trade pact Britain Free Trade Agreements alcohol

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOOTT Release This WeekParliament Monsoon Session LIVEBank Stocks to BuyQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon