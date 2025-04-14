Monday, April 14, 2025 | 08:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / US order shipments resume after tariff pause, but new deals uncertain

US order shipments resume after tariff pause, but new deals uncertain

With the US now imposing a 10 per cent import tariff on all its trade partners except China, American buyers are asking Indian sellers to absorb one-third to half the additional tariff imposed

US-India trade relations, US tariff reduction demands, non-tariff barriers, regulatory hurdles, US exports to India, US Chamber of Commerce, Coalition of Services Industries, Harley Davidson trade stance, USTR trade review, reciprocal tariffs April 2
Premium

Currently, the 10 per cent tariff, over and above the existing most favoured nation (MFN) tariff, continues on American imports

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Days after the 90-day pause on America’s country-specific reciprocal tariffs kicked in, exporters are seeing a resumption of outbound shipments to the United States (US) on the basis of existing orders although the fate of fresh orders remains uncertain.
 
With the US now imposing a 10 per cent import tariff on all its trade partners except China, American buyers are asking Indian sellers to absorb one-third to half the additional tariff imposed, exporters said.
 
In sectors such as apparel, sellers are trying to utilise the 90-day window to send their shipments to the US before July 9.
 
For tailor-made items,
Topics : US India relations India trade policy Trump tariffs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon