US order shipments resume after tariff pause, but new deals uncertain

Days after the 90-day pause on America’s country-specific reciprocal tariffs kicked in, exporters are seeing a resumption of outbound shipments to the United States (US) on the basis of existing orders although the fate of fresh orders remains uncertain.

With the US now imposing a 10 per cent import tariff on all its trade partners except China, American buyers are asking Indian sellers to absorb one-third to half the additional tariff imposed, exporters said.

In sectors such as apparel, sellers are trying to utilise the 90-day window to send their shipments to the US before July 9.

For tailor-made items,