US tariff cut gives Indian medical devices an edge as China+1 gathers pace

For Indian medical device exporters, the tariff reset directly addresses a long-standing vulnerability: wafer-thin margins. India’s exports to the US are dominated by medical disposables — syringes, needles, IV administration sets and basic accessories — categories where pricing power is limited and even small cost shifts can decide tender outcomes. Export data show that these products already form a significant part of India’s medical device shipments to the US, underscoring the sensitivity of the segment to tariff movements.

Rajiv Nath, chairman and managing director of Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices (HMD), a leading disposable syringe manufacturer, and forum coordinator of the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD), described the tariff cut as a decisive turning point. Calling it a “game-changer”, Nath said the move sharply improves India’s position vis-à-vis Chinese suppliers, who continue to face significantly higher Section 301 duties on medical devices.

“The US tariff cut to 18 per cent on Indian goods provides Indian medical devices a competitive edge over Chinese counterparts, which face higher Section 301 tariffs typically at 25 per cent plus additional hikes in some items like respirators. Previously, India endured much higher duties while China had a relative advantage, but the new deal decisively tilts the balance in India’s favour amid China+1 diversification,” Nath said.

According to Nath, this differential is already influencing buyer conversations, investment planning and capacity utilisation decisions, while also strengthening the case for India as a reliable long-term supplier to the US healthcare system.

Pavan Choudary, chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), which represents multinational device makers, said the tariff shift creates a rare dual advantage for India — boosting exports while simultaneously improving access to advanced imports. On the export side, he pointed out that the tariff asymmetry is especially consequential in low-margin categories. Chinese medical device exports to the US currently attract tariffs in the 30–34 per cent range, whereas Indian exports face tariffs of about 18 per cent, resulting in a differential of roughly 12 percentage points.

“In such a margin-sensitive category, a 12 per cent tariff edge materially alters competitiveness. At present, India accounts for around 10 per cent of the US disposables market, compared to China’s roughly 20 per cent. This tariff gap meaningfully strengthens the relative position of Indian manufacturers,” Choudary said.

Export trends underline why the US matters so deeply to Indian manufacturers. Country-wise export data from AiMeD show that the US has consistently remained India’s largest destination for medical device exports over recent years, widening its lead over other major markets. India exported Rs 6,384 crore worth of medical devices to the US in 2024–25, growing steadily from Rs 3,890 crore in FY21.

Industry executives say the tariff cut could help India consolidate and expand this position, especially as global buyers look to de-risk from China.

The agreement also carries important implications on the import side — particularly for high-value, technology-intensive medical equipment where the US remains a dominant supplier to India. Import data show that India’s inbound shipments from the US are concentrated in advanced categories such as diagnostic reagents, surgical instruments, imaging equipment, robotic navigation solutions and automated analysers. The US is also one of India’s top sources of medical device imports overall, alongside China and Germany. India imported medical devices worth Rs 14,019 crore from the US in FY25.

“Any reduction in customs duties will translate directly into lower capital costs for hospitals, improving affordability,” Choudary said. “This is especially relevant for Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, where price sensitivity is higher and adoption of advanced technology has historically lagged.”

He added that as these high-end technologies gradually transition into domestic manufacturing, the initial cost relief from imports could accelerate scale-up and localisation, reinforcing India’s long-term MedTech ambitions.

While medical devices emerge as a clear winner, the picture is more nuanced for pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals.

Pharmaceuticals, particularly generics, remain largely insulated from tariff volatility. Manoj Mishra, partner and tax controversy management leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, noted that generics continue to fall outside the scope of reciprocal tariffs. “Pharmaceuticals were kept outside the scope of reciprocal tariffs, with Section 232 duties applying mainly to branded and patented products, while generics remain exempt. As a result, India’s pharma exports — particularly generics, which form the bulk of shipments to the US — remain largely unaffected by the India-US trade deal, preserving pricing stability and supply continuity in India’s most important export market,” Mishra said, while cautioning that regulatory compliance and FDA approvals remain critical to long-term growth.

Indian pharma exports to the US stood at $10.52 billion, accounting for around 34 per cent of overall drug exports of $30.38 billion in FY25, while exports to China remained marginal at $324.91 million. Although generics represent just 11 per cent of the US pharmaceutical market by value, they account for 90 per cent of prescriptions, with India supplying around 45 per cent of these volumes through low-cost, high-volume manufacturing at 25–30 per cent of US costs.

Namit Joshi, chairman of Pharmexcil, also told Business Standard that nothing materially changes for generic pharma in the near term, though he flagged the need for vigilance as the US increasingly pushes domestic manufacturing to avoid losing ground to competitors such as China, Europe or Mexico in the bulk drug space.

In contrast, nutraceuticals remain far more exposed to tariff uncertainty.

Sanjaya Mariwala, executive chairman and managing director of OmniActive Health Technologies, said the tariff reduction offers immediate operational relief but also revives a long-standing policy concern around product classification.

“With tariffs now at 18 per cent, the pressure on costs eases in a practical, day-to-day sense. Exporters retain some margin cushion, buyers feel more comfortable continuing orders, and production planning becomes less reactive due to tariff uncertainty,” Mariwala said, adding that stability directly influences decisions on capacity utilisation and investments in higher-value products.

He pointed out that unlike pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals often get treated as general food items rather than healthcare-linked products, exposing them to greater duty risks and commercial uncertainty.

Earlier, companies like OmniActive had explored shifting parts of their manufacturing footprint to the US as a defensive response to tariff pressures, a move aimed at safeguarding customer relationships and long-term business continuity. The tariff reset, executives say, reduces the urgency of such strategies and allows exporters to rethink India-based expansion with greater confidence.

Industry participants added that nutraceutical exporters have been operating under acute stress, with US customers cutting inventories, delaying launches and pushing for faster — and costlier — logistics solutions.