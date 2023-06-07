close

Uttar Pradesh adds 126,000 new investors in April; Maharashtra loses pull

Maharashtra, which is home to India's financial capital of Mumbai, has traditionally been the biggest source of investors

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
The state with the most people has displaced the state with the largest economy in terms of investor additions.
Uttar Pradesh (UP) added 126,000 new investors in April, reveals National Stock Exchange (NSE) disclosures. This is higher than Maharashtra’s 118,000.
First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

