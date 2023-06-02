Current capacity of the railway network was 8 billion, but the demand was for an additional 3 billion, Vaishnaw said, adding that the Centre’s aim was to eliminate waiting tickets in rail travel.

After a ministry-wide Chintan Shivir held over two days, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said an action plan was in the works to augment passenger traffic on Indian Railways to 11 billion travellers a year.