Uttar Pradesh govt eyes five-fold increase in EV charging stations

Betting on green mobility, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) government is looking at a five-fold increase in electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure in the state.

UP -- ranked third in India in terms of public EV charging infrastructure – has about 238 such facilities currently operational in the state, mainly around the major highways, expressways and industrial corridors.

The energy department is now targeting to add 1,000 new EV charging points.

The state is also among the leaders in the registration of EVs across different vehicle categories.

According to UP Energy Minister A K Sharma, the state is playing a leading role in India’s clean energy transition by accelerating renewable energy and creating a conducive ecosystem for investment and innovation.

He was addressing the Lucknow roadshow of the Bharat Renewable Energy Summit & Expo (BRE Summit) 2026 recently.

“The BRE Summit 2026 offers a global platform to showcase UP's clean energy opportunities, connect with investors, and strengthen collaboration across the renewable energy value chain,” Sharma added.

The BRE Summit 2026 will be held alongside the 9th Session of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) Assembly and the 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen (ICGH), during 2-5 November 2026 at New Delhi.

Under the UP Electric Vehicle Manufacturing and Mobility Policy 2022, the Yogi government offers capital subsidy to EV charging service providers.

For investment of ₹25 lakh in an EV charging station, the state will provide capital subsidy of 20 per cent, subject to a maximum of ₹10 lakh per unit to first 2,000 charging stations.

Meanwhile, UP Additional Chief Secretary, Energy, Ashish Kumar Goel termed the state a significant force in India’s renewable energy landscape, supported by a progressive policy framework spanning solar, bioenergy, green hydrogen and electric mobility.

"With the ongoing expansion of the Green Energy Corridor, UP is well positioned to support the next phase of clean energy growth," he noted.

UP has an installed renewable energy capacity of 8,906 Megawatt (Mw) including 6,024 Mw of solar.

About 1.77 million EVs have been registered in UP. The increasing use of electric vehicles is helping reduce dependence on fossil fuels.

The number of e-rickshaws, electric two-wheelers, electric four-wheelers, and other electric vehicles is increasing in UP.

A growing charging infrastructure is enabling EV users to access charging facilities during long-distance travel, thus boosting public confidence in EVs.