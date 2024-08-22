77% children say they use GenAI tools to help with schoolwork: Survey

A recent survey found that 77 per cent of children in India use generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) tools for educational purposes while 20 per cent use them for personal interests, and a smaller fraction (2 per cent) for social-emotional support and life skills. These findings were based on a report titled ‘Enhancing Children’s Learning and Critical Thinking Skills in the Age of Generative AI’ conducted by public policy research firm Gateway Consulting.

Speaking to parents across major urban centres in India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, the report aimed to offer practical recommendations for parents and educators to ensure its responsible use in supporting children’s learning. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Among the report’s key concerns are the risks associated with children’s use of GenAI, such as the potential for hidden biases, overreliance on AI-generated information, inaccuracies, and the lack of socio-emotional understanding. Additionally, issues surrounding age verification and child safety were highlighted. In response to these challenges, the report offers a comprehensive guide for parents and educators, focusing on three primary areas: Understanding GenAI, educating children about its capabilities and limitations, and providing guidance on its effective use.

What do children over the age of 10 use GenAI for?

The survey looked at children over the age of four who had access to devices such as smartphones, laptops, tablets, or computers. The study found that the majority of children (60 per cent) over the age of 10 were accessing GenAI at least once a week.

When asked the purpose for accessing GenAI, around 77 per cent said it was for educational purposes such as understanding topics, subjects, and concepts (35 per cent), gaining general knowledge (26 per cent), and completing homework assignments (12 per cent).

About 20 per cent used it to discuss personal hobbies and interests. Amongst these about 12 per cent used the tools to improve language and vocabulary, white 8 per cent used it to navigate interests like sports, games, music, and books.

While only 2 per cent used GenAI for social and emotional support in dealing with ‘life situations’.

Parents at a loss on how to guide children in GenAI

Despite the widespread use of GenAI among children, the report uncovers a significant gap in guidance, with 61 per cent of parents admitting they do not provide direction on responsible usage. This highlights the need for informed strategies to harness GenAI’s potential while mitigating its risks.



Parents expressed mixed feelings about GenAI’s potential to enhance critical thinking. While 37 per cent acknowledged its benefits, 26 per cent remained sceptical, and 37 per cent were neutral on the matter. Notably, even among this educated urban demographic, 61 per cent of parents admitted to not guiding their children on how to use GenAI responsibly.

Navigating GenAI’s impact on education

Commenting on the survey findings, Tushar Gandhi, founder of Gateway Consulting said, “Our research reveals both the immense potential and the challenges posed by GenAI for children’s learning and critical thinking. While GenAI can support children in meeting diverse learning goals, they must be guided on how to use these tools responsibly and develop their independent critical thinking skills.”

“GenAI tools should not be viewed as inherently good or bad. Rather, they should be viewed as tools for enhancing our learning and critical thinking. People are prone to becoming complacent and dependent on them; hence, it is important that we know how to use them responsibly. We need step-by-step guidance on how we can use GenAI to our advantage and to support our thinking abilities,” Mansi Kedia, senior fellow, Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER) said.

