NEET UG Counselling 2024: Choice locking deadline extended till today

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling round one choice-locking window will be opened today, August 21, by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC). The official site for locking the choices is mcc.nic.in. Additionally, MCC has extended the deadline for filling and locking the choices, which was supposed to end on August 20. Candidates can now complete the choices today by 11:59 p.m. By August 21 at 11:59 p.m., applicants who have filled out the choices and registered for the first phase of NEET UG 2024 counselling will be able to lock their choices. Today, at 5 p.m., the choice locking facility will open.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Steps to apply (choice locking)

• Go to the official website at mcc.nic.in.

• Press on the online counselling registration link.

• Press the candidate’s roll number and password.

• Avail the choice filling option and list the candidate’s preferred courses and colleges.

• Lock the choices post reviewing them and press submit.

NEET UG 2024: Counselling date and documents

On August 23, the MCC NEET UG counselling 2024 round 1 seat allocation will be made public, and it will be processed by tomorrow. Between August 24 and August 29, candidates who have been given seats in NEET UG round 1 counselling will need to show up at the college. Additionally, they must bring both the original and a photocopy of the following documents with them.

• MCC NEET UG allotment letter

• NEET UG admit card 2024 issued by the National Testing Agency (NTA)

• NEET UG scorecard 2024

• Class 10 mark sheet or date of birth certificate.

• Class 12 certificate or mark sheet.

• For OCI, PIO, foreign national candidates citizenship certificate and card number documents are mandatory.

• Eight passport-size photographs similar to the one affixed on the application form.

• Proof of identity - Aadhaar, PAN, driving licence, or passport.

• NRI candidates must submit passport copy of sponsorer, embassy certificate

• Sponsorship affidavit and relationship affidavit.

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Essentials

• The counselling body also recently released the seat matrix for this year, which lists 26,582 available seats in MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs offered by Central Universities, Deemed Universities, AIIMS, ESIC, and JIPMER institutes under the All India Quota (AIQ).

• The outcome of round 1's seat allocation will be announced on August 23. Candidates will be required to report to the designated institute between August 24 and August 29.

• There will be four rounds of NEET UG 2024 counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 (Mop-up Round), and a Stray Vacancy Round. The entire process is expected to be finished by October 30, 2024.

• To ensure that they are considered for seat allocation, which will be determined by merit, preferences, and seat availability, candidates are reminded to complete the registration and choice filling within the given deadlines.

• The registration process for round 2 of the NEET UG counselling will begin on September 5 and last until September 10 at 12 noon.