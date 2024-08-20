Business Standard
Home / Education / News / UP Police admit card 2024 to be released today, here's how to check

UP Police admit card 2024 to be released today, here's how to check

UPPBPB is likely to release the admit cards for the UP police recruitment examination 2024 on Tuesday, August 20, 2024. Here's how you can download the admit card 2024

Sudeep Singh Rawat New delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPBPB) might release the admit cards for the UP Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2024 today, August 20, 2024 (Tuesday).

Candidates who have registered for the examination can check and download the admit card from the official website,  uppbpb.gov.in. According to the UPPBPB notification, the admit cards will be out for download from 5 pm.
How to download the UP police admit card 2024?

Here are the steps to download the UP Police Admit Card 2024:
  • First visit the official website, i.e., uppbpb.gov.in OR ctcp24.com/uppbpbcst23/index.aspx.
  • On the home page, there will be a Constable Recruitment Exam Admit Card 2024 link.
  • Once you click on it, a new page will appear and you have to enter a candidate login. 
  • The login credentials consist of your registration number and Date of Birth (DoB)
  • Click on the submit button. 
  • Once you successfully enter your credentials, the admit card will be displayed on your screen. 
  • You can watch and download your admit card and also take a printout for the exam.

The aspiring students must note that the admit card will mention the exam date and time and centre details. All the candidates should bring their admit card along with photo ID to get entry into the hall. Candidates wouldn't be allowed entry without an admit card.

The UP police examination is scheduled to take place in August for August 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31, 2024 at 67 different examination centres across the country. The examination will take place in two shifts; first from 10 am to noon, and second from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The board has decided to have a gap between the written examination considering the Janmashtami holiday in mind which is on August 26, 2024.

In case any candidate faces issues in downloading or checking their admit card, they can dial helpline number 8867786192/9773790762 for assistance.

UP Police constable exam pattern

A total of 150 questions will be asked in the UP constable written exam. Each question will carry two marks and a total of 300 marks.

The examination will be divided into four sections, i.e., Hindi, General Knowledge, Numerical and Mental Ability Test, and Mental Ability/Intelligence/Reasoning. Candidates will have two hours to complete the examination and it will have a negative marking of 0.5 for every wrong answer.  A total of 150 questions will be asked from the General Knowledge, Numerical and Mental Ability Test, General Hindi, and Reasoning.

Over 40 lakh candidates to take exam

A total of 40 lakh students are likely to appear for the UP Police constable recruitment exam 2024 for 60244 vacancies that have been announced by the board.

What are the details mentioned on the admit card 2024?

Here are the details mentioned in the admit card 2024:
  • Candidates Name
  • Registration Number
  • Exam Date, Time, and Shift
  • Exam Center Address and Name
  • Important Instructions
  • Exam Guidelines
  • Candidates Photograph
  • Candidates Signature

Topics : UP Police Uttar Pradesh Entrance Exams Admit Card

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 1:17 PM IST

