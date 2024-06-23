Business Standard
813 of 1,563 candidates awarded grace marks in NEET-UG appear for retest

The retest was conducted at seven centres following an order from the Supreme Court

Medical college

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 813 of the 1,563 candidates who were earlier awarded grace marks in NEET-UG appeared for a retest on Sunday, officials said.
The retest was conducted at seven centres following an order from the Supreme Court. The grace marks were awarded to make up for the loss of time at six centres where the examination started late on May 5.
"At least 52 per cent -- 813 out of 1,563 candidates -- appeared for the retest on Sunday," a senior National Testing Agency (NTA) official said.
 
Amid a raging row over alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam, the NTA on Sunday debarred 17 candidates who had appeared for the exam on May 5 at centres in Bihar.
The agency had earlier debarred 63 candidates for adopting unfair means in the exam. On Saturday, 30 additional candidates from Gujarat's Godhara were also debarred.

First Published: Jun 23 2024 | 8:04 PM IST

