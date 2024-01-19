Almost all states implementing NEP 2020: Education Min Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday said that almost all states are implementing the National Education Policy 2020.

He said that even the states that seem reluctant are indeed implementing the policy although they are using different terminology.

"I am happy. Let them be satisfied with using different terminology. But, with full responsibility I can say almost all states are implementing National Education Policy 2020 which is a very philosophical and historical document," he told reporters when asked about the present status of NEP 2020 and the number of states implementing it.

He was speaking at IIT-Hyderabad after inaugurating IInvenTiv 2024, described as the country's largest R&D Innovation Fair from Higher Education Institutions.

"Pleased to inaugurate #IinvenTiv2024 at IIT Hyderabad. Glad that in the second edition, we have enlarged the scope of this innovation showcase and have taken this event beyond IITs," Pradhan said.

"With such extensive participation from HEIs and industry, #IinvenTiv is poised to become an iconic brand in the technology, innovation and entrepreneurship sector," he said.