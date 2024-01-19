CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 released, here's how to check and download

Sensex (    %)
                        
The admit card for CBSE CTET January 2024 has been released. Candidates can check and download the admit card on the official website, ctet.nic.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The admit card for the CBSE CTET January 2024 Exam has been released on January 18, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the CTET examination can check and download CBSE CTET 2024 admit cards from the official website, i.e., ctet.nic.in.

Registered candidates can download CTET hall tickets from the official website with the help of their credentials, like application number, security pin and date of birth.
The CTET 2024 examination will take place in two shifts on January 21, 2024. The first shift will begin from 9.30 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will be held from 2.30 pm to 4.30 pm. The exam duration is around two hours and thirty minutes. 

The CTET January 2024 exams will be held for two papers. Paper I will be held for teachers for classes 1 to 5. Paper II will be held for classes 6 to 8. Candidates can visit the official website of CTET for further details.

CTET exam will have multiple choice questions (MCQs). Candidates will get four options for one question, and each question carries one mark. There is no negative marking.

How to check CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check the CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024:
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE CTET, i.e., ctet.nic.in.
Step 2: Check for the link that reads, 'Download Admit Card: CTET-Jan-2024' on the home page and click on it.
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page where you need to share your registration details and then submit.
Step 4: Thereafter, your admit card will appear on your screen.
Step 5: You can also download and take a printout of your CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 for future reference.

It is mandatory to carry your CBSE CTET Admit Card 2024 to the exam centre, along with a valid photo ID.

First Published: Jan 19 2024 | 11:23 AM IST

