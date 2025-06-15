Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andhra launches free JEE, NEET coaching to over 100K govt school students

The NDA coalition government has extended college hours till 5 pm and allotted two hours daily for focused coaching using new, high-quality study material

Weekly tests, regular progress reviews, and performance tracking will be implemented. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Human Resource Minister Nara Lokesh on Sunday launched a state-wide initiative to provide free JEE and NEET coaching to the students of government junior colleges.

Over 1 lakh students from 1,355 government junior colleges will receive specially designed material readied by expert faculty to help prepare for these national-level exams.

"This initiative gives every Andhra student a fair chance to dream big and achieve bigger," said Lokesh in a press release, emphasising equality and academic opportunity for all.

The NDA coalition government has extended college hours till 5 pm and allotted two hours daily for focused coaching using new, high-quality study material.

 

Junior lecturers have been trained to deliver the content effectively, ensuring uniform teaching quality across colleges regardless of location or background, said the press release.

Weekly tests, regular progress reviews, and performance tracking will be implemented.

Lokesh said this training is a "first of its kind' and it will help students from economically weaker sections to compete on 'equal footing with their peers in elite institutions'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 15 2025 | 2:26 PM IST

