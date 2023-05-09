close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 will release today, here's all you need to know

JNTU Anantapur announced AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 today. Candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website, i.e., cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Students, college, education, universities, admissions

AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 will release today

2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 10:56 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jawaharlal Nehru Technical University (JNTU) Anantapur will release the AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 today, i.e., May 9, on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education.

All interested candidates who have registered for the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET) can check and download their AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 from the official website, cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Earlier, the syllabus for AP EAMCET included Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry, whereas the AP EAPCET Agriculture and Pharmacy include Botany, Zoology, Physics and Chemistry subject.

The AP EAMCET three-hour exam will be held in two shifts - the morning shift from 9 AM to 12 PM and the afternoon from 3 PM to 6 PM.

How to download AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023?

Candidates appearing for the examination can download AP EAMCET hall ticket 2023 in the below-mentioned steps:
Step 1: Visit the official website of APSCHE: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the "AP EAMCET or AP EAPCET 2023" hall ticket link.
Step 3: On the login page, enter your credentials and click on submit button.
Step 4: Once you enter all the details successfully, the AP EAMCET 2023 hall ticket will appear in front of your screen.
Step 5: You can download and take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference.

When will the AP EAMCET 2023 exam be conducted?

The AP EAMCET 2023 exam will be conducted in two phases - the engineering phase from May 15 to May 19, 2023. The agriculture/Pharmacy phase will be held on May 22 and 23, 2023.

Is there any negative marking in AP EAMCET?

There is no negative marking in the AP EAMCET 2023 exam. No marks will be deducted for wrong or unattempted questions.

How many questions are there in the AP EAMCET question paper?

There are 160 questions in the AP EAMCET engineering question paper comprising 80 questions in Mathematics, 40 in Physics, and 40 in chemistry. The AP EAPCET pharmacy and agriculture question paper, has 160 questions in total, comprising 80 questions in Biology (Botany-40, Zoology-40), 40 in Physics, and 40 in Chemistry.

Candidates need to check the exam syllabus and pattern of the examination. Once the hall ticket is released, read all the exam guidelines correctly to avoid uncertainties.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

NEET UG 2023: Admit card, exam city slip likely today on neet.nta.nic.in

TS EAMCET 2023: Engineering exam date revised - all you need to know

SSC GD Physical Admit Card 2023 Out, Download GD PET/PST Hall Ticket

APOSS 2023 Hall Ticket released for class 10th, 12th- All you need to know

TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year announced today at 11 am

Australian varsities put curbs on Indian students as fraud cases rise

SSC GD Marks 2023: Check Constable Score Card Download Updates Here

TN Class 12th HSC Result released today: Here's how to check and download

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know


Topics : AP EAMCET Andhra Pradesh Admit Card

First Published: May 09 2023 | 11:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

TS Inter Results 2023 for 1st, 2nd year announced today at 11 am

Results, Exam results
2 min read

Australian varsities put curbs on Indian students as fraud cases rise

foreign universities, education, students, coronavirus, covid-19, vaccine
2 min read

SSC GD Marks 2023: Check Constable Score Card Download Updates Here

SSC GD Marks 2023
2 min read

TN Class 12th HSC Result released today: Here's how to check and download

Results, Exam results
2 min read

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

This smallcap glass container firm has made investors richer by 5x in 5 yrs

A Piramal Glass automated factory
3 min read

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read
Premium

Swiggy, Zomato may not offer steep discounts after govt-owned ONDC move

ONDC
6 min read
Premium

Five years on, Sterlite Copper plant closure haunts Thoothukudi

Sterlite Copper Plant
6 min read
Web Exclusive

Sensex recovers 800 pts from Friday's low; key reasons behind the rally

bull market, rise, rally, sensex, share
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon