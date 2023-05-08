close

SSC GD Marks 2023: Check Constable Score Card Download Updates Here

The SSC GD Marks 2023 will be made available on the commission's official website on May 8, 2023

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
SSC GD Marks 2023

SSC GD Marks 2023

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
The marks of students who took the SSC GD Exam 2023 will soon be available online from the Staff Selection Commission. The marks will be seen by every one of the applicants regardless of whether qualified for the test or not. The scorecard will be uploaded by SSC to its official website under the "Marks Section" heading. 
One of the results that candidates who took the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) General Duty (GD) Constable Exam most eagerly await are the SSC GD Result. The fate of thousands of candidates who want to join the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles is decided by the SSC GD result. The SSC GD Result 2023 is enthusiastically awaited by applicants as it decides their qualifications for the next phase of the selection process.




SSC GD Score Card 2023: Details

The official website provides candidates with access to the SSC GD Constable Marks 2023 download. The direct link to login into their account and download the SSC GD Constable Marks. Candidates must use their Exam Name, Roll Number, Date of Birth, Email ID or Mobile Number, and Registration Number.
For the fifty thousand vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics in the Narcotics Control Bureau, the Staff Selection Commission held an exam. The following information will be used to determine each candidate's score:

    • Each correct response earns one mark, 
    • Each incorrect response earns 0.50 points, and 

    • An unattempted question earns zero points.


SSC GD Score Card 2023: Steps to download 

Since the marks will be uploaded online, The applicants can look at the steps toward downloading the SSC GD Constable Scorecard:

Step 1: Go to the commission's official website at ssc.nic.in.
Step 2: Press on the scorecard link accessible on the official site.
Step 3: Fill in your details 
Step 4: Download the SSC GD Constable Scorecard
Step 5: Take a copy of the admit card and use it later.
Topics : SSC result exam results SSC

First Published: May 08 2023 | 12:59 PM IST

