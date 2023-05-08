close

TN Class 12th HSC Result released today: Here's how to check and download

TN DGE announced Tamil Nadu class 12th HSC result today, i.e., May 8. 7,55,451 passed exams this year out of 8.5 lakh students who appeared for the exams taking the passing percentage to 94.03.

Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 11:41 AM IST
The Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (TN DGE) announced Tamil Nadu class 12th results today. The overall pass percentage stands at 94.03 per cent, which is better than the previous year, i.e., 93.80 per cent.

All the interested candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their class 12 or HSC result on the official websites, namely tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.

This year, a total of 8.51 lakh students appeared for the class 12th examination, out of which 5.36 lakh students were from the science stream, 2.54 lakh from the commerce stream and around 14000 from the arts.

How to check Tamil Nady class 12th HSC result 2023?

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website: tnresults.nic.in, dge1.tn.nic.in, dge2.tn.nic.in and dge.tn.gov.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, check for the "class 12th HSC result 2023" link and click on it.
Step 3: You will land on a login window, where you need to enter your credentials, like exam roll number, and date of birth (DOB), and enter the valid captcha.
Step 4: Check your details before entering submit and then click on submit button.
Step 5: You can download your Tamil Nadu class 12th result and take a printout for future reference.

How many students passed the TN class 12th HSC exam?

A total of 7,55,451 students passed this year out of 8.51 lakh students from all three streams.

Which stream performed best among the three streams?

Science emerged as the best-performing stream with a passing percentage of 96.32 per cent, commerce recorded 91.63 per cent, while arts recorded 81.89 per cent as per the reports.

First Published: May 08 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

