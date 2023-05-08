close

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 Date, Time: Everything you need to know

Candidates can check their Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023 from 10 am at the official site on sslc.karnataka.gov.in

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023

Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023. Representative Image (ANI)

Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 11:07 AM IST
The Class 10 or SSLC exam results will be released today, May 8, by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).
The Karnataka Class 10 SSLC exams 2023 took place this year from March 31 to April 15. The highest possible score was 80 on the remaining papers, while the highest possible score was hundred on the first language paper. Students were likewise given an additional fifteen minutes to simply peruse the question paper. The tests were held in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.



Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: Previous Overview

In 2022, 8,53,436 students took the final SSLC exam, and 7,30,881 of them were found to have passed. The general pass rate was 85.63 per cent. The test was held from March 28 to April 11. In 2021, the class 10 results will be announced on August 9 at 3:30 p.m. In 2021, the pass rate was 99.99 per cent, and 1.28 lakh students received an A+ grade. The board tests were held in a Multiple Choice Questions format. 
The total pass percentage for the SSLC exam in 2020 was 71.80 per cent, and the results were released on August 10. The exam had passed by 5,82,316 students altogether.



Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2023: How to check results?

Karnataka SSLC or Class 10th results will be declared at 10 am. Students can check it from 11 am onwards on karresults.nic.in. To accept their results through SMS, candidates can send a message specific with the text "KAR10Roll number" to 56263. The results will be delivered to the same mobile phone number that was used to send the message. Regarding the website:
    • Visit karresults.nic.in.

    • Reach SSLC result 2023.
    • Log in by filling in the asked credentials.
    • Check and download your e-marks sheet for later.
Topics : Karnataka exam results Class 10 results

First Published: May 08 2023 | 11:08 AM IST

