Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Education / News / AP ICET 2024: Registration for 2nd phase counselling to begin from today

AP ICET 2024: Registration for 2nd phase counselling to begin from today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 2nd phase counselling schedule at the official website

AP ICET 2024

AP ICET 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the second and final phase of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 counselling plan. As indicated by the timetable, the online registration for web counselling will start today, September 4 and will close on September 7. 
Applicants who are eligible and qualified for the AP ICET 2024 and need to sign up for MBA/MCA can apply at icet-sche.aptonline.gov.in. The formalities, like Option exercises and certification verification, will take place during the web counselling process.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

AP ICET 2024: Important dates 

    • Registration for web counselling: September 4 to September 7.      
    • Verification of Certificates: September 5 to September 8.      
    • Exercising of Web Options: September 9 to September 14.      
    • Change of Web Options: September 15.      

More From This Section

paper leak

Rajasthan Police SI paper leak: Police request govt to cancel the exam

Exam results, results

Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 out, here's how to check, download

IIT Madras Zanzibar campus

IIT JAM 2025: Registration starts at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, check details

College students, students

Assam ADRE Admit Card 2024 out; here's how to check and download

Teachers day, India

Teachers' Day 2024: Check the list of top 50 teachers across the country

    • Allotment of seats for second phase counselling: September 17.      
    • Self-Reporting and Reporting to Colleges: September 17 to September 21.

AP ICET Second Phase Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in
Step 2: On the home page, search and press on the registration link when it is active.
Step 3: As a new window opens, candidates must fill in their login credentials.
Step 4: After logging in, fill out the AP ICET 2024 application form as asked.
Step 5: Upload all the mandatory documents and submit the application fee.
Step 6: Crosscheck all the details filled and submit the form.

AP ICET Second Phase Counselling 2024: Fees

As per the fee structure, applicants in the OC and BC categories need to pay Rs 1,200, while those in the SC, ST, and PH categories need to pay Rs 600. The payment can be made utilizing a debit card, credit card, or through net banking.

AP ICET Second Phase Counselling 2024: Documents 

Applicants should submit the below documents at the time of enrollment.
    • AP ICET 2024 hall ticket
    • AP ICET 2024 rank card
    • Transfer Certificate
    • Degree marks memos or consolidated marks memo
    • Degree provisional certificate
    • Latest valid income certificate or ration card issued by the competent authority containing the name of candidate
    • Caste certificate issued by competent authority in respect of SC/ST/BC
    • Intermediate marks memo or diploma marks memo
    • SSC or its equivalent marks memo
    • Study certificates from class 9 to degree
    • Residence Certificate 
    • Economically weaker section certificate, if applicable
    • Local status certificate, if applicable. 

What is AP ICET?

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) is a state-level MBA and MCA entrance exam held for admission to colleges in the Andhra Pradesh state. AP ICET is held by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu for the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education. AP ICET is held over a window of two days and two slots.

Also Read

Premiumliteracy, caste

Wide gap in literacy, employment figures for Andhra Dalit sub-groups

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Ensure last mile food delivery for flood victims: Andhra CM to officials

Andhra Flood, Flood, Andhra Pradesh Flood

NDRF begins airdropping food packets, water in flood-hit Vijayawada

Vijayawada floods, flood, TDP, Andhra floods, AP floods

CM Naidu urges Centre to declare floods in Andhra Pradesh national calamity

Vijayawada floods, flood, TDP, Andhra floods, AP floods

Andhra CM Naidu visits flood-hit Vijayawada, leads rescue and relief ops

Topics : Andhra Pradesh Entrance Exams higher education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 2:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentMalaysia raises visa feesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon