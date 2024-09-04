AP ICET 2024: Registration for 2nd phase counselling to begin from today

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has declared the second and final phase of the Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) 2024 counselling plan. As indicated by the timetable, the online registration for web counselling will start today, September 4 and will close on September 7. Applicants who are eligible and qualified for the AP ICET 2024 and need to sign up for MBA/MCA can apply at icet-sche.aptonline.gov.in. The formalities, like Option exercises and certification verification, will take place during the web counselling process. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp AP ICET 2024: Important dates • Registration for web counselling: September 4 to September 7.

• Verification of Certificates: September 5 to September 8.

• Exercising of Web Options: September 9 to September 14.

• Change of Web Options: September 15.

• Allotment of seats for second phase counselling: September 17.

• Self-Reporting and Reporting to Colleges: September 17 to September 21.

AP ICET Second Phase Counselling 2024: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website at icet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the home page, search and press on the registration link when it is active.

Step 3: As a new window opens, candidates must fill in their login credentials.

Step 4: After logging in, fill out the AP ICET 2024 application form as asked.

Step 5: Upload all the mandatory documents and submit the application fee.

Step 6: Crosscheck all the details filled and submit the form.

AP ICET Second Phase Counselling 2024: Fees

As per the fee structure, applicants in the OC and BC categories need to pay Rs 1,200, while those in the SC, ST, and PH categories need to pay Rs 600. The payment can be made utilizing a debit card, credit card, or through net banking.

AP ICET Second Phase Counselling 2024: Documents

Applicants should submit the below documents at the time of enrollment.

• AP ICET 2024 hall ticket

• AP ICET 2024 rank card

• Transfer Certificate

• Degree marks memos or consolidated marks memo

• Degree provisional certificate

• Latest valid income certificate or ration card issued by the competent authority containing the name of candidate

• Caste certificate issued by competent authority in respect of SC/ST/BC

• Intermediate marks memo or diploma marks memo

• SSC or its equivalent marks memo

• Study certificates from class 9 to degree

• Residence Certificate

• Economically weaker section certificate, if applicable

• Local status certificate, if applicable.

What is AP ICET?

Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (AP ICET) is a state-level MBA and MCA entrance exam held for admission to colleges in the Andhra Pradesh state. AP ICET is held by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Ananthapuramu for the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education. AP ICET is held over a window of two days and two slots.