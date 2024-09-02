Teachers' Day 2024: Check the list of top 50 teachers across the country

President Droupadi Murmu will honour 50 educators with the National Teachers Award 2024 on the occasion of the National Teachers' Day celebration on September 5, 2024. The event will take place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, where the President will hand over the awards.

This National Teachers Award 2024 aims to recognise educators who play a vital role in impacting their students' lives in the broader educational landscape in India. The recipients of this award will receive a silver medal and a certificate of appreciation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The award is open to all educators from colleges, universities, higher educational institutions, and polytechnics across the country. The selection process involves two stages, the first step is the preliminary search committee, followed by the final selection by a jury of shortlisted candidates.

Selection Criteria

Every year, many dedicated educators apply for this honour and showcase their commitment to excellence in education and their positive impact on the academic community.

Complete list of National Teachers Awardees 2024

The list of 50 awardees includes educators from different states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, etc. Here's the complete list of top National Teachers Awardees 2024:

Avinasha Sharma (Haryana) Sunil Kumar (Himachal Pradesh) Pankaj Kumar Goyal (Punjab) Rajinder Singh (Punjab) Baljinder Singh Brar (Rajasthan) Hukam Chand Chaudhary (Rajasthan) Kusum Lata Gariya (Uttarakhand) Chandralekha Damodar Mestri (Goa) Chandresh Kumar Bolashankar Borisagar (Gujarat) Vinay Shashikant Patel (Gujarat) Madhav Prasad Patel (Madhya Pradesh) Sunita Godha (Madhya Pradesh) K. Sharda (Chhattisgarh) Narasimha Murthy H.K. (Karnataka) Dwiti Chandra Sahu (Odisha) Santosh Kumar Kar (Odisha) Ashish Kumar Roy (West Bengal) Prasanta Kumar Marik (West Bengal) Urfana Amin (Jammu and Kashmir) Ravi Kant Dwivedi (Uttar Pradesh) Shyam Prakash Maurya (Uttar Pradesh) Dr. Minakshi Kumari (Bihar) Sikendra Kumar Suman (Bihar) K. Suma (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) Sunita Gupta (Madhya Pradesh) Charu Sharma (Delhi) Ashok Sengupta (Karnataka) H. N. Girish (Karnataka) Narayanswamy R (Karnataka) Jyoti Panka (Arunachal Pradesh) Lephizo Apon (Nagaland) Nandita Chongtham (Manipur) Yankila Lama (Sikkim) Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sail (Mizoram) Everlasting Pyngrope (Meghalaya) Dr. Nani Gopal Debnath (Tripura) Dipen Khanikar (Assam) Dr. Asha Rani (Jharkhand) Jinu George (Kerala) K. Sivaprasad (Kerala) Middie Srinivas Rao (Andhra Pradesh) Suresh Kunati (Andhra Pradesh) Prabhakar Reddy Pesara (Telangana) Thaduri Sampath Kumar (Telangana) Pallavi Sharma (Delhi) Charu Maini (Haryana) Gopinath R (Tamil) Muralidharan Ramiya Sethuraman (Tamil) Mantaiah Chinni Bedke (Maharashtra) Sagar Chittaranjan Bagade R (Maharashtra)

The awardees were selected through a rigorous step-by-step selection process conducted by the Department and the process includes district, state, and national levels of evaluation. A total of 82 teachers will be honoured at the event. The National Awards to Teachers were first instituted in 1958, the guidelines were revised in 2018.

The recipients will receive a cash prize of Rs 50,000, a silver medal, and a certificate of appreciation.