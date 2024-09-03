IIT JAM 2025: Registration starts at jam2025.iitd.ac.in, check details

On September 3, the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT Delhi) will begin the process of registrations for the Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2025. Candidates who meet the requirements can submit an application online at jam2025.iitd.ac.in. The deadline to apply for the test is October 11. The written exam will be conducted in a CBT mode on February 2, 2025. The test will cover seven subjects – Biotechnology (BT), Mathematics (MA), Geology (GG), Mathematical Statistics (MS), Chemistry (CY), Economics (EN) and Physics (PH). As per the schedule, the admit cards will be given out in the beginning of January 2025, and the results will be announced on March 19, 2025. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IIT JAM 2025: Eligibility

For IIT JAM 2025, applicants must have an undergraduate degree or be in their final year of study. There is no age limitation for candidates. Foreign nationals holding an Indian degree are allowed to apply, subject to the admissions policy.

IIT JAM 2025: Fee structure

For candidates from the SC, ST, PwD, and female categories, the JAM 2025 application fee is Rs 900 for one paper and Rs 1,250 for two papers. The application fee for all other candidates is Rs 1,800 for one paper and Rs 2,500 for two papers.

IIT JAM 2025: Steps to apply

• Visit the official website at jam2025.iitd.ac.in.

• Open the JOAPS 2025 portal link provided on the home page.

• Register for the exam by giving the requested details.

• Now, log in to your account.

• Enter the JAM 2025 application form.

• Upload documents and make payment of the application fee.

• Send the form and save the confirmation page.

All about the IIT JAM

The Indian Institute of Technology holds the Joint Admission Test for Masters to enable admissions in various postgraduate programs, including M.Sc, M.Sc. (Tech.), Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.-M.Tech. Dual Degree, MS (Research), and M.Sc.-Ph.D. Dual Degree programmes.

This year the admission method will be led by IIT Delhi. The JAM 2025 scores will be utilized for admissions to more than 3,000 seats in different postgraduate projects at IITs and more than 2,000 seats at IISc and NITs, IIEST Shibpur, SLIET, DIAT through CCMN.