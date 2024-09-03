Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024 out, here's how to check, download

The Rajasthan Police has officially released the result of the Constable CBT (Computer-Based Test) that was held on June 13 and 14, 2024. The district-wise results will be available on the official website police.rajasthan.gov.in.
The candidates who cleared the Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST (Physical Efficiency Test/Physical Standard Test) stage will now be participating in the CBT phase. The result will be released individually for each stage of the ongoing recruitment process, maintaining clarity and accuracy.
The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standards Test (PST) were conducted by the Rajasthan Police Department for the recruitment of 3578 constables. Candidates who have successfully qualified in PET can appear in a skill-based examination.
Key details about the Rajasthan Police Constable Exam 2024
Exam Institution - Rajasthan Police Department
Posts Name - Constable
Number of Posts - 3578
Skill Test Date - Awaited
Result Date - September 03 2024
Official Website - https://www.police.rajasthan.gov.in/
How to check Rajasthan Police Constable results 2024?
Here are the simple steps to check Rajasthan Police Constable Result:
- Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., police.rajasthan.gov.in.
- On the home page, check for the 'Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment 2023 candidates CBT exam result’ link and click on it.
- Then click on the district link.
- A new page will appear on your screen with a PDF File.
- Check your result and download it for future reference.
- Candidates can take a printout for future reference.
What's Next After Rajasthan Police Constable Result 2024
Candidates who have cleared the Computer Based Test (CBT) will have to appear for the skill test round which will be conducted shortly at the Range Headquarters. The admit card for the proficiency test will soon be released on its official website. The authority will soon notify you about the latest report regarding the proficiency test schedule.