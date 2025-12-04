Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
APPSC exam calendar 2026 released at psc.ap.gov.in; check all details here

APPSC exam calendar 2026 released at psc.ap.gov.in; check all details here

The APPSC has released the APPSC Exam Calendar 2026 for 21 exams to be held from January 27 to 31, 2026, and from February 9 to 13, 2026. Check the exam schedule and download it online

APPSC exam calendar 2026 released

APPSC exam calendar 2026 released. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

The APPSC exam calendar 2026, which includes a detailed timetable for 21 recruitment exams, has been formally announced by the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC). The comprehensive calendar featuring a notification-based timetable has been released. Candidates can check the exam information for each post. 
 
A statement issued by the Commission on Tuesday announced that these exams would be conducted in two intervals from January 27, 2026, to January 31, 2026, and from February 9, 2026, to February 13, 2026. A complete timetable is accessible on the Commission’s official website https://psc.ap.gov.in.

How to download the APPSC exam calendar 2026?

Candidates who have applied for multiple vacancies under the APPSC can download the exam calendar 2026 from the official website by following the steps mentioned below:
 
 
Go to the official APPSC website at psc.ap.gov.in.
On the homepage, in the“Announcements” section, press on the “Web note on Examination Schedule for Various Notifications - (Published on 02/12/2025)”.

The APPSC exam calendar 2026 PDF will be displayed on your screen.
Download and save the PDF for future reference and take a printout for offline review. 

Complete list of APPSC examinations 2026

Agriculture Officer- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 28 Jan AN (Agriculture)
Technical Assistant (Geo-Physics)- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 28 Jan FN (Geo-Physics)
Junior Lecturer (Library Science)- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 28 Jan FN (Library Science)
Hostel Welfare Officer (Women)- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 28 Jan FN (Education)
Assistant Executive Engineer (RWS&S)- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 28 Jan AN (Common), 29 Jan AN (Civil Engg.)
Horticulture Officer- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 28 Jan (Qualifying Test), 29 Jan AN (Hort. I), 30 Jan FN (Hort. II)
Assistant Engineer- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 30 Jan FN (Civil/Mech)
Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 28 Jan FN (Automobile Engg.)
Junior Office Assistant (Prisons)- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 30 Jan AN (Eng. & Telugu)
Assistant Inspector of Fisheries- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 29 Jan AN (Fisheries)
Warden Grade-I- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 29 Jan FN (Subject)
Royalty Inspector- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 28 Jan AN (Geology)
Inspector of Factories- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 29 Jan FN (Industrial Safety)
JAO/SA/JA (Municipal Accounts)- 27 Jan (GS & MA), 30 Jan FN (Commerce)
Zilla Sainik Welfare Officer- 27 Jan AN (GS & MA), 30 Jan FN (English), 30 Jan AN (Maths)
Welfare Organiser- 27 Jan AN (GS & MA), 28 Jan FN (Secretarial Abilities)
Draughtsman Grade-II (Forest)- 31 Jan FN (GS & MA), 29 Jan FN (ITI Civil Draughtsman)
Forest Beat/Asst Beat Officer (Mains)- 9 Feb FN (Qualifying), 9 Feb AN, 10 Feb FN (Paper-II)
Thanedar 9 Feb FN (Qualifying)- 9 Feb AN, 10 Feb AN (Paper-II)
Executive Officer Grade-III- 11 Feb FN (GS & MA), 11 Feb AN (Hindu Philosophy)
Forest Section Officer (Mains)- 12 Feb FN (Qualifying), 12 Feb AN, 13 Feb FN–AN (Maths & Forestry). 
 

Topics : Andhra Pradesh government of India public services

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

