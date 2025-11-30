Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 08:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cyclone Ditwah to bring heavy rain across Andhra Pradesh, says IMD

Press Trust of India Amaravati
Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 8:04 PM IST

The IMD on Sunday said cyclone Ditwah, positioned over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is likely to intensify rainfall across several districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The system moved almost northwards during the past six hours and remained centred at latitude 11.4 degrees north and longitude 80.6 degrees east, close to the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts.

"Cyclone Ditwah, currently located over the southwest Bay of Bengal, is expected to significantly enhance rainfall activity across multiple districts of Andhra Pradesh," the India Meteorological Department said in a release.

The name 'Ditwah' suggested by Yemen, refers to a lagoon and likely comes from Detwah Lagoon, a large saline lagoon on Socotra's northwest coast.

 

The cyclone is expected to continue moving along and off the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline, remaining 30 to 70 km offshore and enhancing rainfall over Andhra Pradesh.

North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP) and Yanam are likely to receive light to moderate rain, with thunderstorms and squally winds of 3545 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, during the next two days.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places on Tuesday.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rain at one or two locations through the day.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places on Monday, followed by light to moderate rainfall on Tuesday.

Rayalaseema is also expected to receive light to moderate rain at most places on Monday, with heavy to very heavy rain at one or two locations. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning may occur at isolated spots. Light to moderate rainfall is likely at a few places on Tuesday, the IMD added.

Squally winds of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, are likely over NCAP, while wind speeds may reach 5060 kmph, gusting to 70 kmph, across parts of SCAP and Rayalaseema.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V Anita reviewed cyclone preparedness with the collectors of Nellore, Tirupati, Kadapa, Chittoor and Annamayya districts from the Secretariat in Guntur district.

She instructed officials to remain on high alert for 48 hours and ensure continuous warnings reach vulnerable habitations expected to experience severe rainfall and gusty winds.

Officials were directed to immediately clear fallen trees, restore power supply, respond promptly to control-room calls and deploy teams in sensitive areas to prevent untoward incidents.

District Collectors informed the minister that precautionary measures were in place and rehabilitation centres were ready to accommodate people if evacuation became necessary.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cyclone Andhra Pradesh IMD

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

