ASER turns the page on pvt and school enrolments, back to 2018 levels

The latest Annual Status of Education Report (ASER), released on Tuesday, has found that government and private school enrolment is back to 2018 levels, evidence that the increase in government school enrolment during the Covid years was driven more by necessity than choice. It also said that this is further evidence of recovery in other sectors of the economy.

It found that the learning levels of school-going children have not only bounced back after the slump witnessed during the pandemic but that the “magnitude” of the “sudden improvement in learning levels” has not been seen in the 20 years since