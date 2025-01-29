Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals positive open for India markets; MSIL, TaMo nos eyed
Markets Today LIVE: Markets in Indian are poised to open higher today on the back of improving global cues ahead of major global and domestic macroeconomic events during the week
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, January 29, 2025: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 broke their two day losing streak to close higher on Tuesday, and the US markets also climbed up from the selloff on Monday engendered by intensifying competition in the AI space due to the emergence of China-built generative artificial intelligence startup DeepSeek's AI model.
Investors here would be looking to continue this positive momentum, while tracking December quarter results from companies along with developments around a number of macroeconomic events on the horizon, including the US Federal Reserve's interest rate decision and inflation outlook in the face of President Donald Trump's tariff threats, the Budget 2025-26 presentation on Saturday, February 1, and the Reserve Bank of India's policy decision next week.
In that backdrop, at 6:54 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,028, higher by 50 points from Nifty futures' last close.
The Sensex ended Tuesday's session at 75,901, with a gain of 535 points, or 0.7 per cent. The Nifty 50 index closed at 22,957, with a gain of 128 points, or 0.6 per cent. The indices had rallied up to 1.5 per cent intra-day. READ MORE
However, January 2025 is shaping up to be the worst month on record for stock corrections, with 2,461 companies listed on the BSE seeing a drop in value, so far. This eclipses the previous high of 2,334 stocks in March 2024. The ratio of advancing to declining stocks stands at 0.82 — only marginally better than February 2023’s 0.81. READ MORE
Moreover, according to BlackRock Investment Institute, India’s valuations are not “materially expensive” compared to peers but the returns over the next five years could be in low double digits. In its 2025 ‘Global Outlook Report’, the research firm said India’s high price to earnings (P/E) ratio is on account of its relatively strong growth outlook, while forecasting that corporate earnings are expected to remain strong over the long run. READ MORE
In other news, the forward premium on the USD/INR one-month contract declined by 35 basis points (bps), while the one-year forward premium fell by 10 bps to 2.19 per cent following the RBI’s announcement of a USD/INR buy/sell swap auction worth $5 billion for a six-month tenor, scheduled for January 31. READ MORE
Separately, K Satyanarayana Raju, managing director and chief executive officer, Canara Bank, said the RBI’s steps to address liquidity conditions support the expectation of a rate cut, in a telephonic interview with Abhijit Lele. READ MORE
Elsewhere, US President Donald Trump has grouped India alongside China and Brazil as “tremendous tariff makers”, vowing to impose tariffs on countries he claims harm the United States. During a separate telephonic conversation, Trump urged PM Narendra Modi to boost India’s procurement of American security equipment to foster a “fair” bilateral trade relationship. READ MORE
That apart, Pranjul Bhandari, chief India and Indonesia economist and managing director (global research), HSBC, writes that with India’s 2025-26 (FY26) Budget to be presented on February 1, followed closely by the Reserve Bank of India’s policy meeting on February 7, policymakers are facing a particularly complex environment. In that backdrop, Policy stimulus could help get GDP growth back up to 6.5 per cent. But what form should that take: A higher fiscal impulse, or looser monetary policy? READ MORE
Meanwhile, in the primary markets, in the mainline section, Denta Water and Infra Solutions Limited IPO will list on the bourses, and Dr. Agarwal's Health Care Limited IPO will open of subscription.
In the SME section, Malpani Pipes And Fittings Limited IPO will open for subbscription, and the basis of allotment for H.M. Electro Mech Limited IPO and GB Logistics Commerce Limited IPO will get finalised today.
Elsewhere, in the Asia-Pacific region, Japan and Australian stocks rose on Wednesday, while Taiwan, South Korea, Hong Kong and China markets were closed for the Lunar New Year holiday.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 was 0.42 per cent higher, while the Topix advanced 0.39 per cent, reversing from the previous session’s losses. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was ahead by 0.83 per cent.
In the US markets, technology stocks regained ground on Tuesday, a day after a low-cost Chinese AI model rattled markets, while traders rotated back into the dollar from safe-haven currencies.
The tech rebound boosted Wall Street's main stock indices, with Nasdaq adding about 2 per cent and chip giant Nvidia up 9 per cent. The S&P 500 gained about 0.9 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3 per cent.
Nasdaq shares had tumbled on Monday as Nvidia fell 17 per cent, losing nearly $593 billion of its value in the biggest one-day market capitalization loss in history.
Investors' reassessment of developments in the AI sector will also heighten investor interest in this week's earnings at Microsoft, Tesla and Meta. Executives can expect to be asked whether they still plan to spend so much on computing power.
European tech stocks stabilised on Tuesday and the broad STOXX 600 share benchmark hit a new intraday high, a sign of how strongly shares have been performing in recent weeks.
Trade tensions over US President Donald Trump's policies remained in the mix, supporting the dollar and driving investors back out of Treasuries.
Trump still plans to make good on his promise to issue tariffs on Canada and Mexico on Saturday, a White House spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday. The spokesperson said Trump is also still weighing fresh tariffs on China for Saturday.
US Treasuries, which rallied on Monday as part of the risk-off move, were little changed, with benchmark 10-year yields last trading at 4.538 per cent.
There are also central bank meetings for bond and currency investors to grapple with. The Federal Reserve is expected to keep rates steady at its meeting which concludes on Wednesday, and the European Central Bank is expected to cut rates by 25 bps on Thursday.
US consumer confidence weakened for a second straight month in January amid renewed concerns about the labor market and inflation, while a new report from the US Commerce Department suggested business investment in equipment was poised to pick up in the first quarter.
Oil prices settled up on Tuesday, bouncing back from multi-week lows, after the White House reiterated its tariff plans for Canadian and Mexican imports.
Gold, which had slipped as investors liquidated bullion to cover losses, added 0.8 per cent to $2,762 an ounce. (With input from agencies.)
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Balkrishna Industries to gain from volume recovery, market share expansion
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The country’s largest tyremaker by market capitalisation Balkrishna Industries delivered a volume growth of 5 per cent in the December quarter (Q3FY25) in a weak demand environment. While demand conditions continue to remain weak, the company has guided for a low single-digit volume growth for FY25. Though there are multiple headwinds, brokerages believe that the company is well-placed to benefit from a revival in demand going ahead. The stock was the largest gainer on Tuesday with gains of 5.5 per cent.
IIFL Research expects strong earnings growth when demand momentum improves. Analysts led by Joseph George of the brokerage conservatively forecast 8-10 per cent volume growth in FY26/FY27. READ MORE
8:54 AM
The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on Friday i.e January 31 and the shares of the firm will be listed on the BSE's SME platform, the company said in a statement. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Malpani Pipes Fittings sets Rs 85-90 price band for IPO to open on Jan 29
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Malpani Pipes And Fittings Ltd on Tuesday said it has fixed the price band of Rs 85-90 per share for Rs 26 crore initial public offer, which will hit the markets on January 29. At the upper end of the price band, the company will fetch up to Rs 25.92 crore from the IPO.
The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on Friday i.e January 31 and the shares of the firm will be listed on the BSE's SME platform, the company said in a statement. Investors can bid for a minimum of 1,600 shares and in multiples thereof.
The public issue is entirely a fresh issue of 28.80 lakh equity shares. READ MORE
8:43 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Trump calls for 'fair' trade ties with 'tariff maker' India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US President Donald Trump has grouped India alongside China and Brazil as “tremendous tariff makers”, vowing to impose tariffs on countries he claims harm the United States. During a separate telephonic conversation, Trump urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to boost India’s procurement of American security equipment to foster a “fair” bilateral trade relationship.
“We’re going to put tariffs on outside countries and outside people that really mean us harm. Well, they mean us harm, but they basically want to make their country good. Look at what others do. China is a tremendous tariff maker; and India and Brazil and so many other countries. So we are not going to let that happen any longer,” Trump said at a rally in Florida. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI's liquidity move boosts rate cut expectations: Canara Bank MD & CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India’s steps to address liquidity conditions support the expectation of a rate cut, said K Satyanarayana Raju, managing director and chief executive officer, Canara Bank, in a telephonic interview with Abhijit Lele. READ MORE
8:28 AM
In a disclosure made to the exchanges, the financial services firm shared the letter sent by Sebi in response to Gaekwad’s proposal seeking permission to acquire 55 per cent of REL at Rs 275 per share.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi rejects Digvijay Gaekwad's plea for Religare Enterprises open offer
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday returned a letter by the Florida-based entrepreneur Digvijay ‘Danny’ Gaekwad seeking permission to make a “competing open offer” for equity shares of Religare Enterprises (REL).
In a disclosure made to the exchanges, the financial services firm shared the letter sent by Sebi in response to Gaekwad’s proposal seeking permission to acquire 55 per cent of REL at Rs 275 per share.
“The letters submitted by Digvijay Laxmansinh Gaekwad are being returned since the same is not an exemption application in terms of Regulation 11 of Sebi (SAST) Regulations, 2011,” said the market regulator. READ MORE
8:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good or bad: DeepSeek's ripple effect set to impact Indian IT industry
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Some in the industry are referring to DeepSeek’s artificial intelligence (AI) initiative as the ‘’Sputnik Moment’’ while US President Donald Trump has called it a ‘’wake-up call’’ for the American tech giants. In India, however, the mood is one of wait and watch after the Chinese startup stunned the world with its AI model built at a fraction of the cost compared to industry leaders such as OpenAI.
Against the global backdrop of shock and awe, the Indian tech industry and startup ecosystem have been subdued in their reaction. Industry experts and investors believe that while DeepSeek’s achievement democratises AI with its open-source model, these are early days to gauge its impact on the enterprise IT ecosystem. Startups, while realising the advantage that they can draw from the foundational model of the Chinese app, are also watching the developments. READ MORE
8:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, Jan 29: Bajaj Auto, Maruti, BHEL, MOSL, Bosch, Exide Ind
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bajaj Auto's Q3 standalone net profit stood at Rs 2,108 crore compared to Rs 2,042 crore (Y-o-Y); estimate Rs 2,128 crore. Q3 revenue at Rs 12,810 crore against Rs 12,114 crore (Y-o-Y); estimate Rs 12,963 crore. Q3 Ebitda at Rs 2,580 crore versus Rs 2,430 crore (Y-o-Y); estimate Rs 2,545 crore. Ebitda margin at 20.15 per cent compared with 20.10 per cent (Y-o-Y); estimate 19.6 per cent. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banking sector funds: Invest now to capitalise on credit growth pickup
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Banking and financial sector funds, which lagged other equity fund categories in 2023 and 2024, are now attractively positioned. Valuations are appealing. If credit growth picks up, these funds could reward investors handsomely. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Ashutosh Singh, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at Asia Index, in an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, talks about the various industry trends and measures taken to arrest the market-share decline. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Index providers seeing healthy competition, innovation: Asia Index MD & CEO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Underpinning the sharp growth in the passive fund industry are index providers. Asia Index — which recently parted ways with equal joint venture (JV) partner S&P Dow Jones Indices (DJI) — is trying to leverage its parent BSE to boost its presence.
Ashutosh Singh, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) at Asia Index, in an interview with Samie Modak in Mumbai, talks about the various industry trends and measures taken to arrest the market-share decline. READ MORE
8:15 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Experts see change of tack in Reserve Bank of India's liquidity handling
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A wind of change is palpable in the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). On Monday, the central bank opened the liquidity floodgates, bringing relief to commercial banks and financial markets. The liquidity deficit, as measured by the RBI infusing funds through the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF), was over Rs 3 trillion on several occasions in the past week.
“We believe the RBI’s liquidity easing confirms that a regime shift is under way and a precursor to rate cuts,” Nomura said in a report. “… (The) RBI’s cumulative actions on liquidity are a clear signal of intent, and it is setting the stage for a repo rate cut on 7 February, a move that is long overdue, in our view, considering the deceleration in domestic demand,” it said. READ MORE
8:11 AM
In the spot market, the rupee depreciated amid a dampened global risk appetite. The currency weakened by 0.2 per cent to 86.53 against the dollar due to renewed concerns about trade tariffs under the administration of US President Donald Trump. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Reserve Bank of India's $5 billion swap shakes up rupee and bond markets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The forward premium on the USD/INR one-month contract declined by 35 basis points (bps), while the one-year forward premium fell by 10 bps to 2.19 per cent following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) announcement of a USD/INR buy/sell swap auction worth $5 billion for a six-month tenor, scheduled for January 31. Market participants observed that traders adjusted their positions in response to the expected liquidity impact of the auction.
In the spot market, the rupee depreciated amid a dampened global risk appetite. The currency weakened by 0.2 per cent to 86.53 against the dollar due to renewed concerns about trade tariffs under the administration of US President Donald Trump. READ MORE
8:10 AM
The new portal -- Integrated Sebi Portal for Technical Glitches (iSPOT) -- is aimed at streamlining the reporting process of technical glitches across MIIs as well as creating a centralised repository of technical glitches.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi develops web-based portal for reporting glitches by exchanges, MIIs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said it has developed a web-based portal for submission of preliminary and final root cause analysis (RCA) reports of technical glitches by stock exchanges and other market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).
The new portal -- Integrated Sebi Portal for Technical Glitches (iSPOT) -- is aimed at streamlining the reporting process of technical glitches across MIIs as well as creating a centralised repository of technical glitches.
Presently, the MIIs -- stock exchanges, clearing corporations and depositories -- are required to report information about technical glitches and submit the Root Cause Analysis (RCA) reports to Sebi on a dedicated email ID. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: No GST on penal fees for loan non-compliance, says finance ministry
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Finance on Tuesday notified that penal charges imposed by banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) for non-compliance with loan terms will not attract an 18 per cent goods and services tax (GST).
The 55th GST Council meeting addressed this issue after receiving representations seeking clarity on the applicability of GST following the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) directive issued on August 18, 2023, which said that the use of “penal interest for non-compliance with loan terms” should be discontinued. READ MORE
8:06 AM
The report pegs the corporate earnings to remain strong over the long run, supported by a robust growth and softening of interest rates to 5 per cent, down from the current 6.5 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India valuation not stretched on 'equity risk premium' metric: BlackRock
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India’s valuations are not “materially expensive” compared to peers but the returns over the next five years could be in low double digits, BlackRock Investment Institute believes.
In its 2025 ‘Global Outlook Report’, the research firm said India’s high price to earnings (P/E) ratio is on account of its relatively strong growth outlook.
The report pegs the corporate earnings to remain strong over the long run, supported by a robust growth and softening of interest rates to 5 per cent, down from the current 6.5 per cent. READ MORE
8:05 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Record 2,461 stocks flash red as January marks worst stock corrections
Stock Market LIVE Updates: January 2025 is shaping up to be the worst month on record for stock corrections, with 2,461 companies listed on the BSE seeing a drop in value, so far. This eclipses the previous high of 2,334 stocks in March 2024.
The ratio of advancing to declining stocks stands at 0.82 — only marginally better than February 2023’s 0.81. During March 2020, at the height of the Covid-induced market crisis, this ratio hit a low of 0.72. The number of stocks correcting this month is 20 per cent higher than the two-year average of 2,043. READ MORE
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS LIVE MARKETS TODAY stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex BSE Sensex sensex nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity Indian stock markets US stock markets Global stock markets Asian markets US markets Indian markets Equities US equities Indian equities FII outflows IPO GMP Q3 results
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 29 2025 | 7:38 AM IST