GTU 2025 result released: Check how to download winter session exam result

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has announced the results of the winter session for various exams and courses, including BE, BPH, PDDC, ME, MAM, and DPH. The GTU 2025 results are available at gtu.ac.in, the official website.
According to the university, the students who have appeared for numerous undergraduate and postgraduate programmes can check their exam results through the official website.
Students can log on to gtu.ac.in, using their login credentials such as enrollment number or seat number and password.
What are the steps to check GTU results 2025?
Candidates can check their GTU results 2025 online at the university's official website. To check the GTU result, follow the steps below.
- Firstly visit the official website, gtu.ac.in
- On the home page check for the ‘Exam’ segment and click on the ‘Result List’ option.
- You can select your course from the list.
- Enter the Enroll No./Seat No., security code, and press the ‘Search’ button.
- The result will appear on the screen.
- Save the PDF for future reference.
GTU Results 2025: Overview
GTU Result 2025: Course and result dates
BV SEM 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 27, 2025
DIPL SEM 5 – Regular (Dec 2024) Exam: January 27, 2025
DIPL SEM 5 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 27, 2025
MAM SEM 4 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 25, 2025
BI SEM 3 – Regular (Dec 2024) Exam: January 24, 2025
MAM SEM 5 – Regular (Dec 2024) Exam: January 24, 2025
MAM SEM 5 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 24, 2025
DV SEM 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 24, 2025
BPH SEM 6 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 23, 2025
MCAIC SEM 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 23, 2025
MCAIC SEM 3 – Regular (Dec 2024) Exam: January 23, 2025
MCAIC SEM 3 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 23, 2025
MCAIC SEM 4 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 23, 2025
Pharm.D Year 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) Exam: January 22, 2025