CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards to be out soon; here's how to check, download

CBSE Class 10, 12 admit cards to be out soon; here's how to check, download

CBSE is likely to release class 10th and 12th admit cards soon. The students can download it through the official website, cbse.gov.in

Photo: Shutterstock

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon release the admit cards for the classes 10th and 12th exams 2025. 
 
Students can check and download their CBSE Board Exam 2025 admit cards from the official website at cbse.gov.in.
 
Students who fill out the private form can download the CBSE Board Admit Card themselves, while regular students can collect admit cards through the respective schools.
 
Regular students won't be able to download the admit cards directly and principals of schools affiliated with the CBSE board can download the admit cards of the students using their credentials through the official website.  
 

Schools will be informed by the CBSE board about the release of the admit card through mail.

Class 10th, 12th board exam dates

CBSE board will conduct the class 10th and 12th examinations in February 2025. The schedule for the examination has already been released by the CBSE on cbse.gov.in. As per the official notification, CBSE will conduct the class 10th examination from February 15 to March 18 and the class 12 exam will be held from February 15 to April 4, 2025.

How to check and download the CBSE Admit Card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download CBSE Board Exam 2025 Admit Card Class 10, and 12:
  • Firstly, visit the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the ‘CBSE Admit Card 2025 Class 10th and 12th’ link.
  • You will be redirected to the login page.
  • You need to enter your login credentials such as roll number, and date of birth.
  • Once you enter your details your CBSE admit card 2025 class 10th & 12th will be displayed on the screen.
  • You can download the CBSE Admit Card 2025 Class 10th and 12th. 
  • You can take a printout of it for future reference.

Check admit cards information carefully

Once students receive the CBSE 10th Admit Card 2025/CBSE 12th Admit Card, they can be advised to check it thoroughly. In case they find any mistakes, they are advised to reach out to the concerned authorities. 
 
The information provided in the CBSE Board Admit Card 2025 will be reflected in the CBSE Marksheet 2025. Hence, it is advised to thoroughly check and get it corrected before the exam begins.

