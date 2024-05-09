Assam 12th Results 2024: AHSEC board result out, 88.64% students pass

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, or AHSEC, has declared Assam HS Class 10 Results 2024 today, May 9. The students who participated in the Higher Secondary final exams can look at their marks on results.ahsecexam.in.

The date and time for Assam HS result was confirmed by the state's Education Minister, Ranoj Pegu. The minister posted on X (Twitter), “Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare HS Exam Results-2024 tomorrow at 9 AM. The official press release will be issued at 7 am. Best wishes to all the candidates".

This year, the HS examinations were held from February 12 to March 13, 2024. A total of 273908 students appeared for the HS examination, out of which 242794 students have passed. Assam board exams took the overall pass percentage to 88.64 where girls have outperformed boys across every stream this year as well.

Assam HS results 2024: Steps to check online

Students can follow the instructions given below to download their online Assam HS result marksheet 2024:

• Open the official Assam 12th result website at results.ahsecexam.in.

• Press on the link of ‘Assam Higher Secondary Examination Results 2024’.

• Fill up the roll number and roll code and follow the captcha verification if needed.

• Press on the ‘Submit’ button.

• The Assam board Class 12 result 2024 scorecard will be showcased on the screen.

• Download the online HS result marksheet Assam board 2024 and take a printout for later.

AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024: Photocopy of answer scripts

The official notification said, “The candidates who wish to get a photocopy of their Answer Scripts may also visit https://ahsec assam.gov.in for applying online." The portal to apply for photocopy of answer sheets will display the following 10 days from the day of announcement of results.

AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024: Difficulty in rechecking application process?

The official notification mentioned, “In case of any difficulty in applying ONLINE for rechecking of Answer Scripts or Photocopy of Answer Scripts, an email may be sent to itahsec@gmail.com."

AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024: SMS

Step 1: Type a new message

Step 2: Write ASSAM12(Roll Number)

Step 3: Submit this message to 56263

Step 4: Assam 12th result 2024 will be given on the same mobile number.

AHSEC Assam 12th Result 2024: Top districts

• Baksa- 97.44%

• Nalbari- 97.3%

• Darrang-96.59%.