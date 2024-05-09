Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

GSEB HSC 2024: Class 12 results declared on GSEB website at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) today announced the Class 12 HSC result 2024. The HSC 2024 scorecard link is available at the official website at gseb.org

GSEB HSC 2024

GSEB HSC 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 11:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has announced the GSEB HSC Results 2024. The Gujarat Board Class 12 results have been announced for Science and General stream today, May 9, 2024. Applicants who have shown up for the Class 12 board exams can access their results on the GSEB website at gseb.org. 
Around 1.91 lakh students from Surat alone had registered for the GSEB board exams. The board exam for Class 12 for commerce examination was conducted at 192 centres and science examination at 74 centres. Students unsatisfied with the GSEB HSC results 2024 will have the choice to enrol and apply for reviewing and reevaluation.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

GSEB HSC Result 2024: Steps to check

    • Go to the official website of GSEB at gseb.org.
    • On the home page, press on Gujarat Board Result 2024 link available.
    • Fill in the login details and press on submit.
    • Your result will be showcased on the screen.
    • View the result and download the page.
    • Keep a hard copy for the same.  

GSEB HSC 2024: Essential

The Gujarat Board held the class 12 exams from March 11 to March 26 for every stream including science and general. 
The pass percentage of the science stream is 82.45 and for the general stream for arts and commerce, it is 93.91. To pass the Gujarat Class 12th science exams, students need to score somewhere around 33 out of 100 in each subject. Apart from the Gujarat board class 12 results, GSEB has also declared the GUJCET results. 
In 2023, the HSC Science results were declared on May 2, and 72,166 students passed out of 1,10,042 students, with a pass percentage of 65.58. Then again, 4,77,392 students showed up in Arts and Commerce (General stream) exams with 3,49,792 effectively passing. The pass percentage remained at 73.27 for the general stream.

Topics : Gujarat Board result Class 12 results exam results education

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 09 2024 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVETata Motors Q4 PreviewIndia FY25 GrowthPM Modi in TelanganaIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon