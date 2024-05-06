ICSE, ISC results 2024 for class 10th, 12th is out; here's how to check

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the 2024 results for ICSE ISC classes 10th and 12th today, May 6. Candidates can check their board results at the official CISCE website — cisce.org. The class 10th examination was concluded on March 28 and the class 12th examination was completed on April 3.

The Chief Executive of CISCE has announced that the board has decided not to continue the compartment examination for the ICSE and ISC from 2024 onwards.

Candidates can check their examination online using their unique ID, index number and submit the correct captcha code that appears on the login page. The ICSE and ISC results 2024 will be available on Digilocker as well.

A total of 2,43,617 candidates appeared for the ICSE examination; 1,30,506 were boys, 1,13,111 were girls and a total of 99,901 candidates appeared for the ISC examination; 52,765 were boys and 47,136 were girls.

Girls performed superbly well and outperformed boys in both ICSE and ISC classes. In ICSE, Girls' pass percentage was 99.21 per cent as compared to 98.71 per cent for boys. For ISC, 98.01 per cent of girls passed the examination while 95.96 per cent were boys. The numbers are quite similar to the year 2022 where girls performed better than boys with a pass percentage of 99.52 per cent as compared to boys 99.26 per cent.

How to check ICSE ISC results 2024 online?

Here are the simple steps to check ICSE ISC results online:

First, visit the official website of CISCE, i.e., cisce.org.

Look for ICSE board exams results 2024 or ISC board exams results 2024 on the homepage and click on it.

Select your course code as ICSE/ISC.

On the login page, enter your credentials like Unique ID, Index Number and Captcha.

Click on the submit button.

The result will appear on the screen.

You can also download the result and take a printout for future reference.

How do you check the ICSE ISC class 10th, 12th results 2024 via Digilocker?