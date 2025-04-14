Monday, April 14, 2025 | 01:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Assam Police Constable answer key 2025 released today at slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable answer key 2025 released today at slprbassam.in

Assam Police Constable answer key 2025: Candidates who appeared for the written exam can check the answer keys and the response sheets on official website at slprbassam.in

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Apr 14 2025 | 1:24 PM IST

Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has released the answer keys for the Combined Written Test (CWT) for Constable (UB & AB) and equivalent posts in Assam Police and other departments today, April 14. Once out, candidates can check and download the answer key through the official website, slprbassam.in.
 
The board has also announced to allow students to submit objections with valid justification as objections without proper objection will be rejected.

How to check SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check SLPRB Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025:
 
  • Visit the official site at slprbassam.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the ‘Answer Key for Written Test’ related to Advt. No. SLPRB/Rec/Const (AB & UB)/617/2023/Vol-III/128' link.
  • The Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025 will open in PDF format.
  • Download the answer key PDF to your device for reference.
  • Carefully check your answers with the official answer key to check for discrepancies or expected scores.

How to raise objections to Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025?

Here are the simple steps to raise objections to Assam Police Constable Answer Key 2025:
  • Visit the official SLPRB website, i.e., slprbassam.in.
  • On the home page check for the Assam Police constable answer key link.
  • Enter your login credentials, i.e., Application Number, and Date of Birth.
  • Click on the submit button to view the answer key.
  • Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.
  • To object, select the question you want to challenge.
  • Upload supporting documents and pay the required fee.
  • Submit and save the confirmation page for further use.
Candidates objecting must have to pay a refundable fee of Rs 500, which will be refunded only if the expert committee accepts the objection. The committee's decision will be final and no further appeals will be considered.

How to obtain scanned copies of OMR sheets?

Aspirants, who want to obtain scanned copies of their OMR sheets can get it by paying a nominal fee of Rs. 50.
 
According to the board’s official notification, if a candidate submits the application and completes the payment, they will receive a confirmation SMS on their registered mobile number within a week. 
 
Once they receive the SMS, they can log in to the SLPRB website using their application ID as the username and date of birth as the password to download their scanned OMR sheet.
 

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

