Assam HSLC 2025 toppers' list, pass percentage, and how to download result

Assam HSLC 2025 toppers' list, pass percentage, and how to download result

ASSEB has declared Class 10 or HSLC results today, April 11, 2025 at 10:15 am. Students can now view their results at sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in using login details

Exam results, results

Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2025 | 11:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

ASSEB Assam HSLC Toppers 2025: The SEBA HSLC result 2025 was announced by the Assam State School Education Board (Division-I), formerly known as SEBA, at 10:30 a.m. today on April 11. Ranoj Pegu, the state minister of education, has declared the official HSLC Result 2025. The examinations took place from February 15 to March 3, 2025, while the practicals were held on January 21 and 22. 
 
The SEBA HSLC Result 2025 link is available online at resultsassam.nic.in, sebaonline.org, and the board's website, asseb.in.
 
Compared to last year, the overall pass rate dropped from 75.7% to 63.98%. It is interesting to note that boys have outperformed girls; their overall pass percentage was 67.59 percent, compared to 61.09 percent for girls.

Assam HSLC Result 2025: How to Download PDF?

Step 1: Go to the official website: sebaonline.org/results or resultsassam.nic.in
Step 2: Press on Assam HSLC result 2025 link available on homepage
Step 3: Submit the login information
Step 4: SEBA HSLC result 2025 will showcased on the screen
Step 5: Check and download the marks card pdf
Step 6: Keep it safe for future use. 

Assam HLSC Result 2025 Toppers List

    • With 591 marks, or a remarkable 98.50%, Amishi Saikia of Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat took first place. 
    • Saptarswa Bordoloi of Assam Jatiya Bidyalay, Noonmati, Kamrup (Metro) came in second place with 590 marks (98.33%), not far behind. 
    • Anirban Borgohain, who also attended Pragya Academy Senior Secondary School in Jorhat, got third place with a score of 589 (98.17%).

Assam HLSC Result 2025: Category-wise results

    • General- 62.45%
    • SC-58.56%
    • ST (P)-71.32%
    • ST (H)-65.86%
    • OBC-69.64%
    • MOBC-70.78%
    • Tea Tribe-51.89%.

HLSC Result 2025: Top performing districts

    • Sivasagar – 85.55%
    • Dibrugarh – 81.10%
    • Dhemaji – 80.64%
    • Jorhat – 79.61%
    • Nalbari – 78.40%.

HLSC Result 2025: Lowest performing districts

• Sribhumi – 47.96%
• Goalpara – 51.31%
• Hojai – 52.61%
• Dhubri – 54.89%
• Cachar – 51.58%. 

Assam HLSC Result 2025: Distinction percentage 

    • 1st Division – 89,041
    • Distinction – 5336
    • Star – 16517
    • Letter mark – 1,68,312.

HLSC Result 2025: Top 3 performing district

    • Sivasagar: 85.55%
    • Dibrugarh: 81.10%
    • Dhemaji: 80.64%.

Assam HLSC Result 2025: Result data

    • Registered: 4,29,449
    • Appeared: 4,22,737
    • Absent: 6,712
    • Withheld: 22
    • Expelled: 101.
 

 

 

Topics : Assam Board result Assam board results Class 10 results

First Published: Apr 11 2025 | 11:15 AM IST

