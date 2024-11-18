Assam Police admit card 2024: Hall tickets out for Commando Battalion

Business Standard
The SLPRB Assam has issued admit cards for the PST and PET for Constable (AB) positions in the Assam Commando Battalions on the official website at slprbassam.in. Exams to start from Nov 25, 2024

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

Admit cards for the Constable (Commando Battalions) Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) have been made available by the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) in Assam. The Assam Police admit card is available for download at slprbassam.in for those who qualify for the PET/PST exam. 
 
On November 25, PET and PST for Assam Police Constables (Commando Battalions) will start. Candidates will learn the exam date and time, the venue name, and the reporting time on their admission cards. 
 
Important information such as the exam date, time, venue, and reporting instructions are included on the admit card. To the exam location, candidates must carry a printed copy of their admission card and a legitimate photo ID. This recruitment initiation is to serve 164 vacancies of Constable (AB) for Assam Commando Battalions.
 

Assam Police Commando Constable admit card 2024: How to download?

    • Visit the official website at slprbassam.in.
 
    • Open the link that says ‘Download Admit Card for PST & PET for Constable AB for Commando Battalions’.
 
    • A new page will be displayed.

    • Enter your phone number or application number and the date of birth.
 
    • Send the details.
 
    • The admit card will be generated. 
 
    • Download the document and take a printout for the exam day.   Bihar STET 2024 result declared

Assam Police Commando Constable Admit card 2024: Helpline details

Candidates can contact the SLPRB Assam via the following ways if they experience any issues downloading their admission cards:
 
    • Helpline Number: 8826762317
 
    • Email: slprbadmitcard@gmail.com. 
 

Topics : Assam Board result Indian police police vacancies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

