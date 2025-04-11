Assam HSLC result 2025 released at sebaonline.org; here's how to check

HSLC Assam result 2025 released: Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has released the HSLC or Class 10 board exam today at around 10:30 am. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check and download their results through the official website of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) using their login credentials.
Ranoj Pegu, Cabinet Minister for Higher Education, Tribal Affairs, Government of Assam on social media platform X, announced the release of results.
The board released the press note for the result at 10.15 am, while the results were published by 10.30 am.
This year, a total of 4,29,448 students appeared for the Class 10 matric result. The Class 10 HSLC Assam board exam took place in across 9444 exam centres across the state.
The pass percentage is 63.98% (Boys: 67.59% and Girls: 61.09%). Congratulations to all the successful candidates. The results will be available at the following websites from 10:30 AM–⁰https://t.co/1AhhfgcmEOhttps://t.co/GxOK8H6aZT… pic.twitter.com/nl1P6CIWal— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 11, 2025
ASSEB HSLC results 2025: Pass percentage this year
The pass percentage has seen a drop from 75.7 per cent in 2024 to 63.98 per cent this year. The pass percentage among the male students is 67.59 per cent and among the girl students, it is 61.09 per cent
Class 10 Assam board result division-wise
This year, 5,336 students got distinction, and 16,517 students got star. A total of 1,68,312 students received letter marks, while 89,041 students secured 1st division. Around 1,35,568 students secured 2nd division and 45,862 students obtained 3rd division.
Assam 10th results 2025: Key facts
How to check ASSEB HSLC results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the ASSEB HSLC Result 2025:
- Visit the official website of ASSEB (previously SEBA), i.e., asseb.in
- On the home page, check for the “HSLC Result” link.
- Enter your credentials, i.e., roll number, roll code, and other required details.
- Your mark sheet will appear on your screen.
- Students can download and take printouts for future reference.
How to check and download Assam 10th results 2025 on DigiLocker?
Here are the simple steps to check and download Assam 10th results 2025 on DigiLocker:
- Visit digilocker.gov.in or open the DigiLocker mobile app.
- Log in with your mobile number.
- In the mobile app, click on the ‘Issued Documents’ section.
- In the ‘Issued Documents’ section, find and select “Board of Secondary Education, Assam” from the list.
- Choose the option for “Class X Marksheet.”
- Enter your roll number and exam year.
- Your digital mark sheet will appear—download and save it for future use.
Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th results 2025: Official websites
Here are the official websites to check SEBA HSLC 10th results:
sebaonline.org
indiaresults.com
assamresult.in
Will the Assam HSLC results 2025 be available in the mobile app?
Students can also download the ASSEB results through the ASSEB mobile app, which can be downloaded through the Google Play Store. Users can check the result on the mobile app and they will also be able to download the Matric Class 10 mark sheets.
Assam 10th results 2025: Details mentioned on the scorecard
- Name of the candidate
- Father's name
- Roll number
- Course name
- Mother's name
- School name
- Centre name
- Total marks obtained
- Subject-wise marks
- Result status
- Division