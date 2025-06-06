Friday, June 06, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bakrid school holiday 2025: Schools to remain shut in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Bakrid school holiday 2025: Schools to remain shut in Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Schools and educational institutions in Kerala and Tamil Nadu will remain closed on June 7. Here's all you need to know

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 6:42 PM IST

Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid, will be celebrated across India on Saturday, June 7, 2025, marking one of the most significant Islamic festivals in the country. 
The day honours the unwavering faith of Prophet Ibrahim, who was willing to sacrifice his son as an act of devotion to God. Across India and in many parts of the world, the festival is observed with community prayers, the symbolic sacrifice of animals, and generous acts of charity. 
In line with the celebration, schools, colleges, government offices, banks, and several public institutions will remain closed in many states, especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the date has been officially confirmed.
 

School and college closures on Bakrid

Most schools and colleges across the country are expected to be closed on Saturday, 7 June 2025, in observance of Bakrid. The holiday was confirmed based on local moon sightings. South Indian states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu are also celebrating the festival on Saturday. It is also noteworthy to mention that the educational institutions will follow state notifications regarding closure on the festival.

Kerala changes Bakrid holiday to 7 June

The Kerala government has officially announced that Bakrid will be celebrated on Saturday, 7 June 2025. This change was made on Thursday, 5 June, after reports showed the festival would fall a day later than originally expected.

Earlier, Friday, 6 June, was declared a public holiday. However, the government later reversed that decision. Friday was, therefore, a regular working day for government offices, schools, colleges, and public sector bodies. This adjustment was made to ensure the holiday matches the actual date of the celebration.

No holiday in Tamil Nadu on 6 June

There had been reports spreading online that schools, colleges, and government offices in Tamil Nadu would be closed on Friday, 6 June 2025. These false claims, generated by AI tools, were quickly dismissed by officials. 
The Tamil Nadu School Education Department has confirmed that all schools will stay open on Friday, 6 June. The state’s official holiday for Eid al-Fitr is on Saturday, 7 June 2025, as listed in the 2024-25 government holiday calendar. While some states like Kerala and Telangana observe the holiday on 6 June, Tamil Nadu will mark the festival on 7 June.

Delhi government schools Tamil Nadu Kerala school

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

