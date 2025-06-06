Friday, June 06, 2025 | 10:41 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 to be released today at aiimsexams.ac.in

AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 are likely to be released today, June 6, 2025. Candidates can check and download their results through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in

Aiims New Delhi, All India Institute of Medical Science

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025: All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, has not released the AIIMS B.SC Nuring results 2025. Once announced, candidates who have appeared for the B.Sc. (H) Nursing examination can check and download their results through the official AIIMS website, aiimsexams.ac.in.
 
The board conducted the written examination on June 1, 2025, and the board is likely to release the AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 today, June 6, 2025.

AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025: Date and time

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences is expected to release the AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 today, June 6, 2025. However, the institute has not shared any official results time.
 

How to check and download the AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025:
  • Visit the official website of AIIMS at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • On the homepage, check for the AIIMS B.SC Nursing results 2025 link.
  • Candidates need to enter their login details.
  • Click on the submit button, and the results will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can download and print a copy for future reference.
 
The AIIMS B.SC Nursing exam consists of one paper, which lasts for 2 hours. The test consists of four parts containing objective-type (multiple-choice) questions, 30 questions each from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology and 10 questions from General Knowledge.
 
The merit lists for the General, OBC (NCL), EWS, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories are based on the results of the Entrance Examination. The Disciplines will be allocated on a merit basis and by online Seat Allocation in each category. All provisionally qualified candidates in the online (CBT) Test will be called for Choice filling and seat allocation.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

