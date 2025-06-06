Friday, June 06, 2025 | 04:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2025 released at btelinx.in; details here

DTE Karnataka Diploma results 2025 released at btelinx.in; details here

DTE Karnataka has released the Diploma results for April-May 2025. Students can access results at dtek.karnataka.gov.in using their login details

DTE Karnataka diploma results 2025 out

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

The Karnataka Department of Technical Education (DTE) has released the Diploma exam results today, 6 June 2025. 
 
These results are for the various semester exams conducted during April and May 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can check and download their results through the official website – dtek.karnataka.gov.in. To access their results, students must enter their registration number and date of birth.

How to check and download DTE Karnataka diploma results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check DTE Karnataka diploma results 2025:
  • Visit the official websites, dtek.karnataka.gov.in or btelinx.in.
  • On the home page, check for the "Examinations" section.
  • Then look for the “Diploma April/May 2025 Exam Result.”
  • Enter your login details, i.e. registration number and date of birth.
  • Click the “Submit” button.
  • Your result will appear on the screen.
  • Students can download and save the PDF for future reference.

DTE Karnataka diploma results 2025: Details mentioned on Scorecard

Here are the list of details mentioned on DTE Karnataka diploma results 2025
 
  • Student’s name
  • Registration number
  • Course name
  • Marks obtained
  • Total marks
  • Subject/course codes
  • Pass/fail status
  • Maximum marks
  • Date of result declaration
 
Students are encouraged to regularly check dtek.karnataka.gov.in for any official updates or further notifications.

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

