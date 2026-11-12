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BBOSE Bihar board exam dates out at website; check class 10, 12 exam dates

The Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) has issued the Class 10 and 12 timetable 2026. Students can check and download the exam PDF schedule from the official website

BBOSE Bihar board exam 2026

BBOSE Bihar board exam 2026 Date sheet

Princess Sonika New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

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Bihar School Examination Board has issued the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) timetable for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The datesheet for BBOSE Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examinations for the December 2026 session can be found on the official website in PDF format. 
 
The 2026 BBOSE datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 indicates that practical examinations will commence on December 4, while the theory examinations will take place from December 9 to December 23, 2026.
 
Students will receive 15 minutes to read prior to beginning the exam. The exam centers are set to close 30 minutes before the start of the examination. No student will be permitted to enter the exam room once the gates have closed.
 

How to download BBOSE Bihar Board Exam Time Table 2026 PDF?

Visit the official website at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.
 
Open the latest notifications or exam section.

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Click the December 2026 Class 10 and 12 exam notice.
 
View your subject-wise dates and shift timings.
 
Download the BBOSE exam date 2026 PDF and save a copy, or take a printout.
 
The website format can change, so follow the on-screen links. 

BBOSE Bihar Board Class 10th ‘Theory’ Exam Timetable 2026

December 15, 2026
 
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Science
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Drawing
 
December 16, 2026
 
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Home Science
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Social Science
 
December 17, 2026
 
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): English
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Mathematics 
 
December 18, 2026
 
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Hindi 
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Indian Culture and Heritage 
 
December 19, 2026
 
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Basic Computer
 
December 21, 2026
 
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Urdu
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Sanskrit
 
December 22, 2026
 
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Business Studies
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Maithili
 
December 23, 2026
 
Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Bhojpuri, Bangla
Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Arabic, Persian.

BBOSE Bihar Board Class 10 ‘Practical’ Exam Timetable 2026

December 10 
Shift 1: Home Science
Shift 2: Basic Computer
 
December 11 
Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2: Science
 
December 14
 
Shift 1: English

BBOSE Bihar Board Class 12th ‘Theory’ Exam Timetable 2026

December 9
 
Shit 1: Maithili, Bangla
Shift 2: Magahi
 
December 10
 
Shift 1: Hindi
Shift 2: English
 
December 11 
Shift 1: Mathematics
Shift 2: Chemistry
 
December 14
 
Shift 1: Biology
Shift 2: Physics
 
December 15
 
Shift 1: Geography
Shift 2: History
 
December 16 
Shift 1: Sanskrit, Arabic
Shift 2: Psychology
 
December 17
 
Shift 1: Economics
Shift 2: Home Science
 
December 18
 
Shift 1: Political Science
Shift 2: Sociology
 
December 19
 
Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education
Shift 2: Computer Science
 
December 21
 
Shift 1: Music
Shift 2: Painting
 
December 22
 
Shift 1: Business Studies
Shift 2: Education, Philosophy
 
December 23
 
Shift 1: Urdu
Shift 2: Accountancy, Bhojpuri.

BBOSE Bihar Board Class 12th ‘Practical’ Exam Timetable 2026

December 4
 
Physics, Chemistry
Painting, Geography
 
December 5
 
Biology, Yoga and Physical Education
Psychology, Home Science
 
December 7 
Computer Science

BBOSE Admit Card 2026: What to do next?

Keep checking the official website for the BBOSE admit card 2026.
 
Once it is released, verify your name, subjects, exam centre and shift.
 
Carry the admit card to every exam at the exam centre.

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 5:15 PM IST