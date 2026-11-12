BBOSE Bihar board exam dates out at website; check class 10, 12 exam dates

Bihar School Examination Board has issued the Bihar Board of Open Schooling and Examination (BBOSE) timetable for both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The datesheet for BBOSE Secondary (Class 10) and Higher Secondary (Class 12) Examinations for the December 2026 session can be found on the official website in PDF format.

The 2026 BBOSE datesheet for Class 10 and Class 12 indicates that practical examinations will commence on December 4, while the theory examinations will take place from December 9 to December 23, 2026.

Students will receive 15 minutes to read prior to beginning the exam. The exam centers are set to close 30 minutes before the start of the examination. No student will be permitted to enter the exam room once the gates have closed.

How to download BBOSE Bihar Board Exam Time Table 2026 PDF?

Visit the official website at bboseonline.bihar.gov.in.

Open the latest notifications or exam section.

Click the December 2026 Class 10 and 12 exam notice.

View your subject-wise dates and shift timings.

Download the BBOSE exam date 2026 PDF and save a copy, or take a printout.

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BBOSE Bihar Board Class 10th ‘Theory’ Exam Timetable 2026

December 15, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Science

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Drawing

December 16, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Home Science

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Social Science

December 17, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): English

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Mathematics

December 18, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Hindi

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Indian Culture and Heritage

December 19, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Yoga and Physical Education

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Basic Computer

December 21, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Urdu

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Sanskrit

December 22, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Business Studies

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Maithili

December 23, 2026

Shift 1 (9:30 am to 12:45 pm): Bhojpuri, Bangla

Shift 2 (2 pm to 5:15 pm): Arabic, Persian.

BBOSE Bihar Board Class 10 ‘Practical’ Exam Timetable 2026

December 10

Shift 1: Home Science

Shift 2: Basic Computer

December 11

Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education

Shift 2: Science

December 14

Shift 1: English

BBOSE Bihar Board Class 12th ‘Theory’ Exam Timetable 2026

December 9

Shit 1: Maithili, Bangla

Shift 2: Magahi

December 10

Shift 1: Hindi

Shift 2: English

December 11

Shift 1: Mathematics

Shift 2: Chemistry

December 14

Shift 1: Biology

Shift 2: Physics

December 15

Shift 1: Geography

Shift 2: History

December 16

Shift 1: Sanskrit, Arabic

Shift 2: Psychology

December 17

Shift 1: Economics

Shift 2: Home Science

December 18

Shift 1: Political Science

Shift 2: Sociology

December 19

Shift 1: Yoga and Physical Education

Shift 2: Computer Science

December 21

Shift 1: Music

Shift 2: Painting

December 22

Shift 1: Business Studies

Shift 2: Education, Philosophy

December 23

Shift 1: Urdu

Shift 2: Accountancy, Bhojpuri.

BBOSE Bihar Board Class 12th ‘Practical’ Exam Timetable 2026

December 4

Physics, Chemistry

Painting, Geography

December 5

Biology, Yoga and Physical Education

Psychology, Home Science

December 7

Computer Science

BBOSE Admit Card 2026: What to do next?

Keep checking the official website for the BBOSE admit card 2026.

Once it is released, verify your name, subjects, exam centre and shift.

Carry the admit card to every exam at the exam centre.