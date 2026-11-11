GATE 2027 correction window opens: Check important dates, fees and details
GATE 2027 application data correction window is open now. Specified details can be modified, while a separate facility for rectifying scrutiny-related defects remains open until Nov 30
Princess Sonika New Delhi
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The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras opened the correction period for GATE 2027 on November 10, 2026. Individuals who have completed their registration for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2027 are now permitted to amend their application until November 14, 2026.
Those with application issues can also make corrections until November 30, 2026. IIT Madras announced the GATE 2027 details on July 20, 2026. This exam encompasses 30 different test papers and serves as a pathway for graduate admissions as well as recruitment by Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
GATE 2027 correction window important dates
Application rectification for scrutiny defects (without fee)- October 14 to November 30, 2026.
Application data correction window (with fee)- November 10 to November 14, 2026.
Data Correction Window (Candidate Request with fee): 10 November – 14 November 2026
Also Read
Application Rectification Closing (Scrutiny Defects - free): 30 November 2026
City Allotment Notification: 4 January 2027
Admit Card Download: To be announced (Expected January 2027)
GATE 2027 Examinations: 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 & 21 February 2027
Announcement of Results: 19 March 2027.
How to edit the GATE 2027 application form?
Visit the official GATE 2027 website at gate2027.iitm.ac.in.
Open the GOAPS application portal and log in using the enrolment ID and password.
Choose the application data correction option.
Make the permitted changes to the relevant fields.
Make the payment of the applicable correction fee.
Submit the updated application and download the confirmation page for later use.
Candidates must review all the changes before final submission and retain the payment acknowledgement and updated application copy.
What to edit on the GATE 2027 application form?
Test paper and second test paper, if applicable
Examination city choices
Category (General, EWS, OBC-NCL, SC, ST)
Person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) status and scribe requirement
Educational qualification details
College and university details
Uploaded photograph, signature, category certificate and other documents
Communication address.
Details cannot be changed
Few basic details are usually locked after registration to avoid errors and misuse.
Registered email address and mobile number
Name, date of birth and gender, unless the scrutiny defect relates to them
Enrolment ID
Scrutiny Defect Rectification.
GATE 2027 scrutiny rectification: Is there a fee?
No. Individuals applying are not required to submit a fee for correcting issues noted during the review of their applications. This option is distinct from the paid data correction window and can be utilized until November 30, 2026.
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Topics : GATE Entrance Exams entrance test
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First Published: Nov 11 2026 | 11:55 AM IST