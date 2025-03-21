Friday, March 21, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Education / News / Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025: Exam 1 answer key out, when and where to check?

The Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 1 answer keys have been released by the KSEAB. By going to the official website at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, students can challenge the answer key online

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 21 2025 | 2:05 PM IST

Karnataka 2nd PUC 2025 Exam Objection Window Open Today: The answer keys for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam one have been released by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Students who took the exam can contest the Karnataka 2nd PUC answer key online by going to the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, as the Board has also activated the objection window. 
 
Additionally, the Board has announced the evaluation schedule for each subject, which is available on the official website. Using their registration number, candidates can visit the official website to voice their reservations. KSEAB will make an announcement later on the grievance redressal deadline. Model answers for 35 subjects have been declared by KSEAB on the official website.
 

Karnataka II PUC exam 1: Steps to raise objections

    • Go to the official website of KSEAB at kseab.karnataka.gov.in
 
    • On the home page, look out for the link to raise objections for Karnataka II PUC exam 1 and press it
 
    • A new page will display and candidates can furnish their registration number in order to raise objections if any

    • Submit the objections and save the page
 
    • Take a print out of the same for future use. 

Karnataka II PUC exam 1: Overview 

The evaluation scheme and model answers for every subject; Kannada, Tamil, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Kannada-Opt, History, Economics, Logic, Business Studies, Political Science, Accountancy, Statistics, Psychology, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Geology, Education, Home Science, and Basic Maths have been made available by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).
 
Students can use their registered number to file a complaint if they discover any mistakes in the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 1 answer key for 2025. The deadline for objections will be announced later by the board. In a single shift, the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2025 were held from March 1 to March 20. First Language papers opened the exam, while NSQF subjects wrapped it up.
 

Topics : Karnataka Entrance Exams exam results

First Published: Mar 21 2025 | 2:03 PM IST

