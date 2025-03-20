Thursday, March 20, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IBPS SO Mains scorecard 2025 released today at ibps.in, check scores here

The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the IBPS SO Mains Score Card 2025 on its official website, ibps.in on March 20, 2025.

Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last Updated : Mar 20 2025 | 3:39 PM IST

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Out: The Institute of Banking & Personnel Selection (IBPS) announced the IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 on its official website, ibps.in today, March 20, 2025. Candidates can check and download their IBPS SO mains exam scorecard 2025 to view section-wise and overall marks. 
 
All the candidates can check their scorecard and those who have cleared the exam will have to appear for the interview round. This result comes after IBPS SO Mains Result 2025, declared on January 7, 2025.
 
The scorecards will contain all the key information about candidates' performance playing a vital role in identifying their strengths and areas where improvements is required. 
 
 
The IBPS SO Mains Exam was held to fill a total of 896 Specialist Officer vacancies across various participating banks. Candidates, who have qualified for the interview round must start preparation for the next stage of the recruitment process. 
 
While, those who failed to do so, should analyze their performance to improve in future attempts. 

IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 Download Link

https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/crpsp14jul24/scda_marc25/login.php?appid=be9b73ab17da864acf85e2f87e6e916f

How to check and download IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025?

Here are the simple steps to download their scorecards:
  • Visit the official IBPS website at www.ibps.in.
  • On the homepage, check for he "CRP Specialist Officers" option and click on that.
  • Then click on "Common Recruitment Process for Specialist Officers XIV."
  • Click on the link that reads, "Click Here to View Your Scores of Mains Examination for CRP-SO-XIV."
  • Candidates need to enter their registration number/roll number and password/date of birth.
  • Verify the Captcha code and click on the submit option.
  • IBPS SO Mains Scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

What's next for qualified IPBS SO Mains candidates?

Candidates who have cleared the Mains exam will now have to appear for the interview round, the final stage of the IBPS SO recruitment process. The interview schedule will soon be released on the official website.

First Published: Mar 20 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

