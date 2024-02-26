BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2024: Teacher competency exam starts from today

The Bihar School Education Board (BSEB) is conducting the first Sakshamta Pariksha or Competency exams from today, February 26. The exam will be conducted till March 6 at 52 computer centers situated in nine state districts. The exam will be conducted in two shifts every day, the first shift is from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second one is from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. An overall of 2,32,190 teachers have applied for the test.



The reporting time for the first shift is 8:30 am and the gate shutting time is 9:30 am. The reporting time for the second shift is 1:30 pm and gates will be shut down at 2:30 pm. Applicants won't be permitted to enter beyond the gate shutting time.

BSEB Sakshamta Pariksha 2024: Additional

The BSEB informed that plans have been made for holding a serene and malpractice-free examination in a press release. For more information, applicants must refer to the official website at https://bsebsakshamta.in.



In a time where the purity of academic exams frequently goes under scrutiny, the BSEB's severe measures to control malpractice are both important and commendable. The introduction of biometric attendance is a leap towards fairness, guaranteeing that only genuine applicants participate in these essential exams.



With an incredible 2,32,190 teachers venturing forward to take part, the logistical test is huge. However, the board's purpose in directing a malpractice-free test says a lot about its obligation to honesty and quality in education.

Sakshamta Pariksha: Objective

At the core of the Sakshamta Pariksha lies an easy yet significant goal is to engage teachers. By evaluating their competency through a series of multiple-choice questions, the exams mean to recognize areas of progress and, hence, offer important help and training.



It's a comprehensive methodology that assesses as well as sustains, guaranteeing that teachers are exceptional and motivated. Special arrangements for disabled teacher applicants further embody the board's inclusive ethos, guaranteeing that each teacher, regardless of actual difficulties, has the chance to sparkle.