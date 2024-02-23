300,000 skip UP Board exams days after govt's NSA warning against cheating

The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UP Board) annual examinations began on Thursday across over 8,000 centres in the state. However, more than 300,000 students skipped the exams on the first day amid the deployment of strict anti-cheating measures.

According to official data available, while 5,411,501 students registered for the High School and Intermediate examinations, close to 5,077,960 took them, and 333,541 students remained absent on the first day.

Five cheating incidents caught

The data also showed that five incidents of cheating were caught on the first day of exams, and actions were taken accordingly, including against fake candidates and a centre administrator. UP Board Secretary Dibyakant Shukla informed in a post on the social media platform 'X' that action was taken against seven High School students in cheating-related incidents.

All 8,265 exam centres are equipped with CCTV cameras with voice recording to deter students from cheating.

The UP board has taken additional measures to ramp up vigilance during examinations. For the first time, a central command and control centre has been set up in capital city Lucknow for online monitoring of all exam centres.

NSA, Gangster Act for obstructing exam process

Notably, on February 13, the Yogi Adityanath government had announced that the National Security Act (NSA) would be imposed on the students who are caught cheating in the UP Board exams.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict instructions to ensure cheating-free board exams, and the National Security Act will be imposed on students who are caught cheating," the official statement said.

The statement also said that those found obstructing the examination process would invoke the Gangster Act against them, and their properties would be attached.

For the first time, Static Magistrates and Sector Magistrates have been appointed at each examination centre.

To safeguard the question paper and answer sheets, CCTV will be used for monitoring and room inspectors will be appointed, the official order read.