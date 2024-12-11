Business Standard
CAT 2024 results expected soon at official website, check scorecard details

IIM Calcutta is expected to declare the Common Admission Test (CAT 2024) results shortly for admission into postgraduate management programmes offered at IIMs and other MBA colleges

CAT 2024 results expected Date: In order to begin their MBA journey, CAT 2024 candidates are anxiously anticipating their results. The CAT 2024 result is expected to be revealed by December 20, 2024. In the last two years, the CAT scorecards have only been released in the third week of December, despite the official CAT 2024 announcement stating that the results will most likely be announced in the second week of January 2025.
 
Candidates could begin looking for universities to apply to for an MBA program as they wait for the 2024 CAT results. Based on an analysis of the CAT 2024 answer key, candidates do have an estimate of their CAT 2024 score or percentile. They can then shortlist MBA schools for admission based on that. 
 

CAT 2024 results: Insights 

About 3.29 lakh students registered for the CAT 2024 exams this year, and 2.93 lakh of them took the test. The tests were administered in 389 exam centers on November 24, 2024. The CAT 2024 exam pattern was also altered, with the DILR and QA sections each having 22 questions and the CAT VARC portion having 24 questions, for a total of 68 questions.

CAT 2024 Result: How to Download?

The official website will provide the link for students to download the CAT 2024 scorecard. Students can use the instructions below to view their CAT results and download their scorecard.
 
Step 1: Go to the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in
 
Step 2: Press on the  IIM CAT 2024 scorecard link

Step 3: Login utilising the User ID and Password
 
Step 4: The CAT scorecard will be showcased
 
Step 5: Download the PDF copy for further use. 
 

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

