World Chess Championship LIVE SCORE UPDATES Gukesh vs Ding Game 13: Live action begins at 2:30 PM
The player who wins today will only need a draw in game 14 to secure the world champion title. If the scores are still tied after game 14, the match will move to a tiebreaker round on Friday.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
The World Chess Championship 2024 will resume once again after the reigning world champion Ding Liren bounced back to win game 12, leveling the score at 6-6 against India's Gukesh. The two players will now face off in game 13 today, at Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore, with both aiming for a vital win to enter the final game, game 14, with the upper hand.
So far, in the 12 games of the series, both Gukesh and Ding have won two games each, with the remaining eight games ending in draws.
Points progression in the series:
After Game 1: Gukesh 0-1 Liren
After Game 2: Gukesh 0.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 3: Gukesh 1.5-1.5 Liren
After Game 4: Gukesh 2-2 Liren
After Game 5: Gukesh 2.5-2.5 Liren
After Game 6: Gukesh 3-3 Liren
After Game 7: Gukesh 3.5-3.5 Liren
After Game 8: Gukesh 4-4 Liren
After Game 9: Gukesh 4.5-4.5 Liren
After Game 10: Gukesh 5-5 Liren
After Game 11: Gukesh 6-5 Liren
After Game 12: Gukesh 6-6 Liren
FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final Gukesh vs Ding Liren live telecast details
The live telecast for game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren will not be available in India.
FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final Gukesh vs Ding Liren live streaming details
Fans in India can catch the live streaming of game 13 of the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Final between D. Gukesh and Ding Liren on FIDE and Chess.com’s Twitch and X (formerly known as Twitter) handles.
2:09 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Less than 30 minutes to go!
We are less than half an hour away from the action to start in what could prove to be a decisive game in the World championship today.
1:59 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: FACT ALERT!
Interesting fact for chess lovers: If a player arrives in the playing area after the actual start time of the game, he shall lose this game by default.
1:43 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh looking to attack with white!
Gukesh will be starting with white today and will hope that his attacking prowess and the ability to make a mark early into the game can help him get a 7-6 lead today.
1:31 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Susan Polgar backs Gukesh!
Chess legend Susan Polgar backs Gukesh to come up with the goods in the remaining games.
“Shortly after he became a grandmaster, I saw something very special in his game, approach to chess, and demeanor. He has the important intangibles rarely seen in young players this age,” she wrote.
Polgar added: “That’s why I said all the way back then that I believe he will go the furthest among the current crop of young and extremely talented Indian prodigies. Some thought I was crazy for saying that. But here we are, a few days before a possible historic moment. Gukesh still has NOT hit his peak chess potential yet."
1:20 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Story so far!
With the score still tied, it will be an important game for both the players if they want to enter the final game with the lead.
1:13 PM
World Chess Championship 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Gukesh vs Ding meet again!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the World Championship 2024. Gukesh and Ding clash again for an important Game 13 with the score tied at 6-6 after Ding's victory on Monday. The match will begin at 2:30 PM IST
