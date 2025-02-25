Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 09:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Education / News / CBSE approves draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year

CBSE approves draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year

The draft norms will now be put in the public domain and the stakeholders can submit their feedback till March 9 following which the policy will be finalised

Class 12 CBSE board

As per the draft norms, the first phase of the exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase will be conducted from May 5 to 20. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday approved draft norms for conducting Class-10 board exams twice a year from 2026, officials said.

The draft norms will now be put in the public domain and the stakeholders can submit their feedback till March 9 following which the policy will be finalised, they said.

As per the draft norms, the first phase of the exams will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, while the second phase will be conducted from May 5 to 20.

"Both the examinations will be conducted on full syllabus and the candidates will be allotted the same examination centres in the two editions. Exam fees will be enhanced and collected for both exams at the time of application filing," a senior board official said.

 

"The first and second editions of the board exams will also act as supplementary exams, and no special exams will be conducted in any circumstances," the official added.

The new National Education Policy (NEP) had recommended that to eliminate the "high stakes" aspect of the board exams, all students will be allowed to take the exams on up to two occasions during any given school year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ICSI

ICSI CS Professional Programme, Executive result out; Here's how to check

students, university

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025 out: Steps to download 1st, 2nd year admit card

students, student, School students

CBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025: Students, teachers' reactions

Classroom, Class, Students, Student

CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2025: Student reactions and exam analysis

Exam results, results

RPSC RAS Prelims final result 2024-25 out on official website, details here

Topics : board examinations CBSE PSEB Class 10 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 9:06 PM IST

Explore News

Ts Inter Hall Ticket 2025 outStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayAUS vs SA Live ScoreStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekycCBSE 10th Social Science paper analysis 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon