CBSE Class 12 Geography Paper 2025: Student reactions and exam analysis

CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Analysis: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Class 12 Geography Board Exam 2025 today, February 24.
The exam took place in a single shift from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM. This is a very important paper for students in the Arts/Humanities stream and it tests students' understanding of geographical concepts and their ability to apply them in real-life situations.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Review: Important facts
Exam Overview
Particulars
Date of Examination
February 24, 2025
Duration
3 hours (10:30 AM to 1:30 PM)
Total Marks
80 (Theory)
Format
Offline, Pen and Paper Mode
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Pattern 2025
The Geography question paper contains 30 questions, and all questions are mandatory to answer. The question paper is divided into five sections; A, B, C, D and E.
12th GeoGraphy Section-wise Distribution of Questions & Marks
Section A contained multiple-choice questions and each question carried one mark.
Section B contained two source-based questions, carrying three marks each.
Section C had four questions that students needed to answer in 80 to 100 words and each question carried three marks.
Section D had five long answer questions that needed to be answered in around 120 to 150 words and each question carried 5 marks.
The last part, Section E, had two map-based questions of 5 marks each.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam Analysis: Student reactions
Students who appeared for the examination mentioned that the map-based questions were straightforward and aligned with the expected topics. Many students opined that the diagram-based questions were slightly challenging.
Moneycontrol quoted a student’s reaction who said, "The map section was easy, but the graph-based questions required careful analysis."
Many students said that the class 12th Geography question paper was “moderate” in difficulty.
One of the students mentioned that most of the questions in the exam were from the NCERT textbook and he also added that the paper was manageable for those who prepared thoroughly.
CBSE Class 12 Geography Exam: Teachers’ analysis
Educators and subject experts appreciate CBSE for a balanced and comprehensive class 12th Geography question paper. They also highlighted the importance of time management during the exam.
Emphasising time management during the examination, one teacher mentioned that students who practised last year's question paper and mock test might have found it easier to manage time effectively during today's examination.
