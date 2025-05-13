CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 out: Check region-wise pass percentage

CBSE board Class 12th results 2025 Out: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the Class 12th board results 2025 today, May 13.
This year, the overall pass percentage is 88.39 per cent. Girls performed better than boys this year, recording a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent while boys managed to score 85.70 per cent. Interestingly, the transgender candidates reported 100 per cent success, which is 50 per cent higher than last year.
In terms of pass percentage, Vijayawada emerged as the top-performing district across India. The region recorded the highest pass percentage at 99.60 per cent, followed by Trivandrum at 99.32 per cent and Chennai at 97.39 per cent. ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10th result 2025: Results to be out soon on official websites
CBSE board Class 12th results 2025: Top-performing regions
Here’s the list of top-performing regions across the country.
CBSE 12th board results: Institution-wise comparative performance
CBSE has also released a list of institution-wise performance in the 12th board exams.