CBSE board exam results 2025 out: Unofficial vs official sites to check

As CBSE is has announced the board results 2025, students are suggested to use official platforms only. The CBSE board exams were held from Feb 15 to Apr 4, 2025

CBSE board exam results 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
Last Updated : May 13 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

This week, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has release the 2025 results for Classes 10 and 12. 
 
Students can visit the official websites at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, and results.cbse.nic.in, to view their results after they are declared. Additionally, the board has warned students to stay away from false information and only get updates from reliable sources.
 
This year, more than 42 lakh students showed up for the CBSE board examinations held from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Class 10 board exams were held on March 18, while Class 12 exams wrapped up on April 4.

CBSE Board Exam Results 2025: List of ‘unofficial’ websites 

The use of third-party websites unaffiliated with the CBSE or government services has been forbidden for students. Some private education portals could ask for unnecessary login credentials or show outdated information, while others might re-route students to the official websites. No private website has been given permission by CBSE to directly host the results. 
 
 
Pop-up advertisements, broken links, or deceptive images that mimic those of official CBSE pages are examples of unofficial websites. Students are encouraged to double-check the URL to make sure it ends in ".gov.in" or is owned by DigiLocker/UMANG, both of which are government-run.  ALSO READ | CBSE Class 10, 12 results 2025: Results expected to be announced this week

CBSE Board Class 10th 12th Result 2025: What’s new this year?

For the first time, CBSE has made it possible for students to activate their Digilocker accounts using a six-digit "access code." Students can view their Digital Academic Documents under the "Issued Documents" section once their Digilocker accounts have been activated.
 
Schools will have access to the student-specific "Access Code" file in their Digilocker accounts, which they may use to download and distribute the code to specific students. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has updated the measures students must take in order to seek redress for their Class 10 and 12 board exam results in order to improve transparency in the post-result procedure.   ALSO READ | CBSE Board Exam results: How to check CBSE 10, 12 results 2025 via UMANG App

CBSE Board Exam Results 2025: What’s next?

Even during periods of high traffic, CBSE's dependence on digital technologies such as DigiLocker and UMANG guarantees minimal inconvenience. These platforms can manage millions of users at once thanks to integrated load-balancing and encryption mechanisms. Students must pick up their marksheets from their individual schools as soon as the results are announced. 
 
In conclusion, even though board results can be extremely stressful, it can save time and avoid personal data exploitation to confirm the platform before examining the results. For timely and accurate updates, always rely on the official sources only.
 

First Published: May 13 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

